As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up throughout the state, Texas Woman’s University held a clinic at its Denton campus on Saturday that vaccinated 44 students and staff who made the trip from its Houston campus.
About a quarter of Saturday’s recipients took a university-provided bus up to the Denton campus for their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, while the rest handled transportation on their own.
Amy Evans, TWU Director of Communications for Student Life, said the purpose of the clinic was to provide the same vaccination opportunity to its Houston campus as those in Denton received — a goal of the university’s vaccine rollout.
“Houston is part of who we are,” Evans said. “We have an obligation to them just like we have an obligation to our students here.”
TWU Executive Director of Risk Management Matt Moustakas said vaccines could not simply be shipped down to Houston because they must stay on-site at the Denton campus as part of the agreement the university made with Texas as a vaccine provider. He added that moving them to Houston would have created logistical hurdles too, as the vaccine must be stored in cold temperatures.
Additionally, the Moderna vaccine must be given twice, with 28 days between doses. The extra steps and circumstances of the pandemic, Moustakas said, have made the rollout much different from standard vaccine administration.
“We can’t just do a flu clinic kind of thing,” Moustakas said. “We’re trying to get it out there as fast as we can.”
Moustakas said Saturday’s 44 recipients are welcome to return to the Denton campus for their second dose if they can’t find a more convenient provider before then. TWU also has a Dallas campus, though he said its students and staff are much closer to Denton and already have arrangements with providers closer to them.
Many of Saturday’s attendees were students in the medical field, who qualify as front-line workers due to clinical rotations that have them shadow professionals in facilities like hospitals.
Khuong Nguyen, a physical therapy graduate student at TWU’s Houston campus, said getting the COVID-19 vaccine now is important, as he’ll be starting his on-site experience in a matter of weeks and will spend significant time in high-risk places.
“It’s kind of a relief, just because we’re working in a high-risk setting,” Nguyen said. “It gives me peace of mind.”