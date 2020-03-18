Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Texas Woman's University will not have in-person commencement ceremonies in May, according to a tweet from Chancellor Carine Feyten sent late Tuesday night.
As confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in the state and country, groups are forced to make longer-term cancellations.
A decision about commencement ceremonies from the University of North Texas had not been made by Wednesday morning. UNT recently announced the cancellation of all remaining in-person, university-sponsored events on campus, but commencements were excluded from that declaration.