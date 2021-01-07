Texas Woman’s University administered its first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A students, faculty and staff in the health services clinic on the Denton campus Tuesday.
The university plans to administer around 1,000 doses of the vaccine to TWU community members that qualify as Phase 1A recipients this week. TWU received 2,100 doses of the vaccine Dec. 23, just before the campus closed for winter break. Clinic staff worked with administrators to identify and contact students and university employees that qualified for the first round of vaccines.
The Phase 1A group includes front-line healthcare personnel, first responders and residents in long-term care facilities. With a large number of students and faculty in the healthcare field who are working as registered nurses or must visit healthcare facilities for clinicals, around 2,000 likely qualify for the first round of vaccines, health services associate director Tanisha Freeman said.
“We have quite a few career-transitioning folks that are already registered nurses and some of them are in our programs for nurse practitioners,” Freeman said. “We also have physical therapists, occupational therapists all of our health science groups, so we already know that we have a pretty strong and robust immunization compliance program for this specific group. We've got quite a few folks in that group that will be starting their clinicals with the various hospitals next week, so to be able to get them ready so there isn't anything that's going to impede their ability to show up at those hospitals was really good for us.”
Though the clinic does not have the capacity to vaccinate the wider Denton population, campus administrators in talks with Denton County Judge Andy Eads also agreed Wednesday to administer 50 doses of the vaccine to front-line workers and first responders in the community.
"TWU continues to step up to help the citizens of Denton County,” Eads said in a press release. “At the beginning of this pandemic when we needed help with testing, they volunteered to help provide critical chemical solutions we needed from their labs, and when we called about help with vaccinating our front line workers they stepped up again and within hours found a way to provide support to our community."
The clinic did not register to be a community provider because staff was worried they would not have enough doses of the vaccine and, with a small staff, they knew they would also need the resources to continue meeting students and staff’s everyday healthcare needs, Freeman said. Staff are administering the vaccine three days a week to allow time for COVID-19 testing and regular health services to continue.
“We've gotten quite a few calls, mostly from individuals looking for a place to receive the vaccine,” Freeman said. "Even within our own community of students, faculty and staff, people [are] wanting to know when they might qualify to receive the vaccine, but we are strictly at the mercy of the state on what information they give us, when they tell us we can vaccinate and when and how much vaccine we receive.”
Those 50 community members receiving the vaccine through TWU will come to the Denton campus this week since the two physicians and four registered nurses administering the vaccine are required to do so on-site, Freeman said.
Some students and faculty from TWU’s T. Boone Pickens Institute of Health Sciences in Dallas have opted to drive to Denton for the vaccine, while a few nursing students will receive their first dose from UT Southwestern Medical Center in exchange for helping inoculate other Phase 1A recipients, student life vice president Monica Mendez-Grant said. Zaynah Delucca, a Dallas nursing student, was the first to receive the vaccine on the Denton campus Tuesday.
Administrators are still working to find a way for those on the Houston campus to have access to TWU’s allotment of vaccines, but the lack of an on-site clinic and transportation concerns have made it difficult, Freeman said. Since they cannot transfer allotted doses to another facility to give the vaccine on their behalf, they are hoping to partner with organizations in Houston that would help support those TWU community members who qualify for the vaccine.
TWU community members also received a form in their emails Wednesday they can use to self-identify as Phase 1A or Phase 1B recipients, the latter group including those 65 or older or who have certain underlying medical conditions. Following guidance from the state, the clinic will administer all the doses they have rather than reserving some for follow-up doses, which those who have been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine should receive 28 days after getting the initial shot. Though they hope to be able to eventually provide the vaccine to other members of the TWU community, clinic staff aren’t sure whether they will receive more doses, Freeman said.
“There won't be very many in the 1B group that we'd be able to serve based on our current allotment, so we're hopeful and optimistic that we will receive additional doses,” Freeman said. “We have no advanced communication of how much we're given or when exactly it's coming so as far as we know, this 2,100 could be all that we get ever.”
Still, administrators say they are thankful they have been able to help get the vaccine to those that need it most.
“We just felt it was important to ensure that our faculty and staff would have the protection that they deserve as they're functioning in a clinical setting,” Mendez-Grant said. “We're certainly hoping it makes a dent in this pandemic and helps us see a return to some normalcy.”