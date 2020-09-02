Two Texas Woman’s University students have tested positive for novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 this week and eight residents are in isolation on campus, university spokesman Matt Flores confirmed Monday.
A student on the Denton campus was confirmed to have COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 31. The student was last on campus Aug. 26. and has been in isolation since, Flores said. The student lives off campus, and no close contacts were identified by TWU’s contact tracing team.
Another student tested positive Saturday, according to university’s positive case log. The student was last on campus Aug. 27 and came into close contact with a resident who is now in isolation.
Six residents were also quarantined over the weekend after coming into contact with another student with COVID-19 symptoms who is awaiting test results in isolation. The students are isolated in Stark and Guinn residence halls, Flores said.
The location of the quarantined resident who came into contact with the student that tested positive Saturday was not provided on the case log, and Flores was not able to confirm their location. Building and department information for positive cases was removed from the log Aug. 31 due in part to privacy concerns, according to the document.
“With the department listed, it is possible that the privacy of the individual could be inadvertently compromised if the individual worked for a very small department, for example,” the document reads. “Second, it is possible that an individual might visit multiple buildings on campus throughout the day, but only in specific spaces, and often only briefly. We will close off spaces physically any time there is a risk to the community, so listing the buildings is not necessary as a protective measure.”
Spaces where TWU community members who have tested positive will be cleaned according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and university’s contact tracing team will reach out to anyone who may have come into close contact with an individual that has tested positive for the virus, according to TWU’s coronavirus webpage.