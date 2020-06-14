Denton County Public Health

Denton County officials announced 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the countywide case total to 1,736.

Six of Sunday’s new cases are from The Colony, with other cases from Denton (1), Ponder (1), Shady Shores (1), Lewisville (2), Little Elm (2) and the Denton County portion of Carrollton (3), with one new case reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 297 Denton residents infected with the coronavirus, 156 — or 52% — have recovered.

County officials also announced two newly recovered people and an active case increase of 15, bringing the respective totals to 942 and 758.

— Ryan Higgs

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 14

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,736 36
Argyle 3
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 188 4
Celina 1
The Colony 105 3
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 23
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 75 2
Denton 297 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 62 1
Fort Worth 19
Frisco 87
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 16
Justin 3
Krum 13
Lake Dallas 23
Lewisville 349 7
Little Elm 90 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 4
Pilot Point 4
Plano 4
Ponder 4
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 14
Sanger 8
Shady Shores 8 1
Trophy Club 21
Unincorporated 202 2

