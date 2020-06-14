Denton County officials announced 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the countywide case total to 1,736.
Six of Sunday’s new cases are from The Colony, with other cases from Denton (1), Ponder (1), Shady Shores (1), Lewisville (2), Little Elm (2) and the Denton County portion of Carrollton (3), with one new case reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 297 Denton residents infected with the coronavirus, 156 — or 52% — have recovered.
County officials also announced two newly recovered people and an active case increase of 15, bringing the respective totals to 942 and 758.
— Ryan Higgs