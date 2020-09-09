Two people who have been on school campuses in Denton County tested positive for the novel coronavirus by Tuesday evening.
One was a student at Hilltop Elementary School in Argyle ISD and the other was a staff member of Strickland Middle School in Denton ISD, according to information from Denton County Public Health.
Campus employees confirmed the information to DCPH Tuesday, but that information was not posted to the county’s public website until the first minutes of Wednesday morning.
One student each at Argyle, Guyer and Ponder high schools tested positive on Sept. 3. A staffer at Evers Park Elementary School in Denton ISD tested positive on Sept. 1.
County health officials also confirmed 81 more locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Wednesday afternoon. Their test results brought the countywide total to 10,847, of whom 1,590 were estimated to still be infected.
Seventeen of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 13 live in Denton, 12 live in unincorporated Denton County and 11 live in Carrollton.