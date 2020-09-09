Denton County Public Health building

Denton County Public Health building

 DRC file photo

Two people who have been on school campuses in Denton County tested positive for the novel coronavirus by Tuesday evening.

One was a student at Hilltop Elementary School in Argyle ISD and the other was a staff member of Strickland Middle School in Denton ISD, according to information from Denton County Public Health.

Campus employees confirmed the information to DCPH Tuesday, but that information was not posted to the county’s public website until the first minutes of Wednesday morning.

One student each at Argyle, Guyer and Ponder high schools tested positive on Sept. 3. A staffer at Evers Park Elementary School in Denton ISD tested positive on Sept. 1.

County health officials also confirmed 81 more locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Wednesday afternoon. Their test results brought the countywide total to 10,847, of whom 1,590 were estimated to still be infected.

Seventeen of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 13 live in Denton, 12 live in unincorporated Denton County and 11 live in Carrollton.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 9

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10,847 81 105
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 69 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1,167 11 16
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 707 5 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 241 1 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 290 0 6
Denton 2,091 13 31
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 627 4 1
Fort Worth 157 1
Frisco 411 3 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 9 0
Hickory Creek 50 0
Highland Village 128 0 3
Justin 39 1
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 141 4
Lakewood Village 6 1
Lewisville 1,726 17 17
Little Elm 564 3 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 37 1
Pilot Point 100 1 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 25 0 1
Providence Village 64 2
Roanoke 90 0 1
Sanger 121 1
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 119 0
Unincorporated 1,414 12 7

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!