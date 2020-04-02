Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in connection with the University of North Texas.
So far, three cases of the virus have been confirmed in connection with the university. The first was a student who had traveled to New Orleans for spring break.
According to a UNT release sent Thursday afternoon, one person infected is a university staffer, and the other is a student.
The staffer had not worked on campus for the past 10 days, had no interaction with students and had "very little" interaction with other university staff, according to the announcement. A university spokesperson declined to provide more information about the staffer, citing medical privacy.
The student completed the mandatory self-isolation. Those who might have come into contact with the student were notified. They had not been on campus since mid-March, according to the release. It was not immediately clear how either person contracted the virus.
"It is very important to follow the guidelines set forth by Denton County's shelter-at-home order," the notice read. "Students living in residence halls must comply."
This article might be updated with additional information.
— Marshall Reid