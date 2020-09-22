Staff Writer
Public health officials Tuesday confirmed two more local residents were recently killed by COVID-19.
One of them was a Denton woman in her 70s living at Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care Homes.
The other victim was a man in his 50s living in northwest unincorporated Denton County. Denton County Public Health does not release further identifying information.
Denton County Public Health, as of Tuesday afternoon, confirmed 109 county residents have been killed by the disease over the past six months. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 150 such deaths by Tuesday evening.
Most locals killed by COVID-19 are at least 60 years old, and men continue to represent a greater share of deaths in the county than women.
County health officials Tuesday also confirmed another 95 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Their test results bring the countywide total to 11,702, of whom 1,508 were estimated to still be infected on Tuesday.
Fourteen of those newly infected live in Denton, 13 live in unincorporated Denton County and 12 live in Lewisville.
One student at Denton ISD’s McNair Elementary School was reported infected with the virus Monday. The same was true for a district staff member at Harpool Middle School.
As of Monday, only 17% of schools in Denton County were participating in Denton County Public Health’s voluntary reporting system for school absenteeism.
The Texas Education Agency is set to begin publishing virus statistics for school districts across the state sometime this week.