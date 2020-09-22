200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_03.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage in June.

 Fiona Scoggin/For the DRC

Staff Writer

Public health officials Tuesday confirmed two more local residents were recently killed by COVID-19.

One of them was a Denton woman in her 70s living at Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care Homes.

The other victim was a man in his 50s living in northwest unincorporated Denton County. Denton County Public Health does not release further identifying information.

Denton County Public Health, as of Tuesday afternoon, confirmed 109 county residents have been killed by the disease over the past six months. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 150 such deaths by Tuesday evening.

Most locals killed by COVID-19 are at least 60 years old, and men continue to represent a greater share of deaths in the county than women.

County health officials Tuesday also confirmed another 95 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Their test results bring the countywide total to 11,702, of whom 1,508 were estimated to still be infected on Tuesday.

Fourteen of those newly infected live in Denton, 13 live in unincorporated Denton County and 12 live in Lewisville.

One student at Denton ISD’s McNair Elementary School was reported infected with the virus Monday. The same was true for a district staff member at Harpool Middle School.

As of Monday, only 17% of schools in Denton County were participating in Denton County Public Health’s voluntary reporting system for school absenteeism.

The Texas Education Agency is set to begin publishing virus statistics for school districts across the state sometime this week.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 22

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 11,702 95 109 2
Argyle 50 0
Aubrey 72 0 1
Bartonville 32 2
Carrollton 1,262 8 16
Celina 15 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 755 5 4
Copper Canyon 17 0
Corinth 261 1 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 304 3 6
Denton 2,250 14 34 1
DSSLC 101 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 33 0
Flower Mound 685 6 1
Fort Worth 172 4
Frisco 469 8 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 0
Hickory Creek 52 0
Highland Village 144 1 3
Justin 41 0
Krugerville 11 1 1
Krum 69 1
Lake Dallas 145 1
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,837 12 17
Little Elm 611 4 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 45 0
Pilot Point 107 1 1
Plano 33 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 27 0 1
Providence Village 69 3
Roanoke 105 3 1
Sanger 134 2
Shady Shores 33 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 126 1
Unincorporated 1,526 13 8 1

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!