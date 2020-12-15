Denton County Public Health confirmed Tuesday another two county residents had died of COVID-19.
They were a Lewisville woman in her 60s and a Highland Village man who was at least 80 years old.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die of COVID-19.
Confirmation of the cause of their deaths brought the countywide death toll of COVID-19 to 167, according to local officials. The Texas Department of Stat Health Services, on the other hand, had reported 265 such deaths by Monday evening.
As of Tuesday, roughly 91% of all the staffed adult intensive care unit beds across the county were occupied. The majority of those beds were filled by people suffering from COVID-19.
Additionally, DCPH Tuesday announced another 862 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Of those people, 144 live in unincorporated Denton County, 140 live in Denton, 115 live in Lewisville, and 104 live in Carrollton.
As of Tuesday, county health officials had confirmed 31,587 county residents had tested positive for the virus over the past 40 weeks, of whom 9,357 were estimated to still be infected.
DCPH updated its public-facing dashboard for student absenteeism Tuesday to reflect one additional student and two staffers had tested positive for the virus in Denton County by this past Friday.
Those numbers were reported as 10 and six, respectively, by Tuesday afternoon.
Denton County public school officials Monday reported an additional 34 student and 29 staffer cases. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
Two students at Denton High
Five students and one staffer at Ryan High
One student at McMath High
Four students at Calhoun Middle
One student at Guyer High
One student and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary
One student and one staffer at Adkins Elementary
Three students at Braswell High
One student at Rodriguez Middle
One student at the Windle School for Young Children
One staffer at Wilson Elementary
Two staffers at Myers Middle
One staffer at Strickland
One staffer at Blanton Elementary
Three staffers at Crownover Middle
One staffer at Houston Elementary
One staffer at Bell Elementary
Two staffers at Navo Elementary
Two staffers at Paloma Creek Elementary
Argyle ISD
Three students at Argyle Middle
Three students at Argyle West Elementary
One staffer at Argyle High
One staffer at Hilltop Elementary
Aubrey ISD
Three students at Aubrey Middle
Two students at Aubrey High
One student at Monaco Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
Two students at Shady Shores Elementary
One staffer at Corinth Elementary
Three staffers at Lake Dallas Middle
Sanger ISD
Two staffers at Sanger Sixth Grade Campus
Two staffers at Sanger Middle
Two staffers at Butterfield Elementary