Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health confirmed Tuesday another two county residents had died of COVID-19.

They were a Lewisville woman in her 60s and a Highland Village man who was at least 80 years old.

DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die of COVID-19.

Confirmation of the cause of their deaths brought the countywide death toll of COVID-19 to 167, according to local officials. The Texas Department of Stat Health Services, on the other hand, had reported 265 such deaths by Monday evening.

As of Tuesday, roughly 91% of all the staffed adult intensive care unit beds across the county were occupied. The majority of those beds were filled by people suffering from COVID-19.

Additionally, DCPH Tuesday announced another 862 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of those people, 144 live in unincorporated Denton County, 140 live in Denton, 115 live in Lewisville, and 104 live in Carrollton.

As of Tuesday, county health officials had confirmed 31,587 county residents had tested positive for the virus over the past 40 weeks, of whom 9,357 were estimated to still be infected.

DCPH updated its public-facing dashboard for student absenteeism Tuesday to reflect one additional student and two staffers had tested positive for the virus in Denton County by this past Friday.

Those numbers were reported as 10 and six, respectively, by Tuesday afternoon.

Denton County public school officials Monday reported an additional 34 student and 29 staffer cases. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

Two students at Denton High

Five students and one staffer at Ryan High

One student at McMath High

Four students at Calhoun Middle

One student at Guyer High

One student and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary

One student and one staffer at Adkins Elementary

Three students at Braswell High

One student at Rodriguez Middle

One student at the Windle School for Young Children

One staffer at Wilson Elementary

Two staffers at Myers Middle

One staffer at Strickland

One staffer at Blanton Elementary

Three staffers at Crownover Middle

One staffer at Houston Elementary

One staffer at Bell Elementary

Two staffers at Navo Elementary

Two staffers at Paloma Creek Elementary

Argyle ISD

Three students at Argyle Middle

Three students at Argyle West Elementary

One staffer at Argyle High

One staffer at Hilltop Elementary

Aubrey ISD

Three students at Aubrey Middle

Two students at Aubrey High

One student at Monaco Elementary

Lake Dallas ISD

Two students at Shady Shores Elementary

One staffer at Corinth Elementary

Three staffers at Lake Dallas Middle

Sanger ISD

Two staffers at Sanger Sixth Grade Campus

Two staffers at Sanger Middle

Two staffers at Butterfield Elementary

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 15

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 31,587 862 167 2
Argyle 138 1
Aubrey 187 7 1
Bartonville 68 0
Carrollton 3,145 104 20
Celina 46 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,958 57 8
Copper Canyon 45 0
Corinth 863 28 3
Cross Roads 58 0 1
Dallas 433 3 6
Denton 5,578 140 44
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 109 1
Flower Mound 2,161 69 3
Fort Worth 496 16
Frisco 1,649 21 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 42 1
Hickory Creek 187 3
Highland Village 474 7 5 1
Justin 286 8 4
Krugerville 49 3 1
Krum 236 7
Lake Dallas 330 5
Lakewood Village 14 0
Lewisville 4,653 115 23 1
Little Elm 1,599 46 6
Northlake 174 8 1
Oak Point 138 5
Pilot Point 214 4 6
Plano 70 0
Ponder 61 3
Prosper 99 0 1
Providence Village 211 13
Roanoke 341 11 1
Sanger 381 13
Shady Shores 95 3 1
Southlake 28 0
Trophy Club 439 16
Unincorporated 4,343 144 13

