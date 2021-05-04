Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,408 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 74,580 95 491 2
Argyle 393 1 2
Aubrey 505 2 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,803 14 46
Celina 184 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,397 5 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,909 4 13
Cross Roads 136 0 2
Dallas 726 0 10
Denton 11,459 17 132
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 265 1
Flower Mound 6,355 6 31 1
Fort Worth 1,313 1 5
Frisco 4,828 1 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,354 2 8
Justin 528 0 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 510 2 2
Lake Dallas 697 1 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,256 18 69
Little Elm 4,241 3 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 558 1 4
Oak Point 346 1
Pilot Point 459 0 13
Plano 211 0 10
Ponder 189 0
Prosper 298 0 2
Providence Village 624 1 1
Roanoke 917 0 2
Sanger 783 2 5 1
Shady Shores 216 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,119 1 1
Unincorporated 10,657 11 49

