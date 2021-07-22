Two more dead of COVID-19 in Denton County By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com Marshall Reid Author email Jul 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Denton County Public Health confirmed the deaths of another two locals were caused by COVID-19.They were both men living in southeast unincorporated Denton County. One was in his 40s, and the other was in his 60s.Confirmation of their causes of deaths raised DCPH’s countywide COVID-19 death tally to 630 by Thursday afternoon.County health officials also confirmed Thursday another 202 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That raised the total to 78,678.The number of people estimated to be actively infected with the virus rose again Thursday to 2,324Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle. MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid. Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 22, 2021 Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,324 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase Denton County 78,678 202 630 2 Argyle 424 1 5 Aubrey 537 1 4 Bartonville 157 0 1 Carrollton 7,196 15 63 Celina 194 1 Coppell 22 0 The Colony 4,588 7 18 Copper Canyon 139 0 3 Corinth 2,034 6 15 Cross Roads 146 1 2 Dallas 754 0 10 Denton 12,068 33 163 DSSLC 223 0 4 Dish 15 0 Double Oak 279 0 Flower Mound 6,717 15 38 Fort Worth 1,388 1 8 Frisco 4,976 3 40 Hackberry 8 0 1 Hebron 122 3 Hickory Creek 458 0 2 Highland Village 1,470 11 11 Justin 563 2 12 Krugerville 148 0 1 Krum 542 2 2 Lake Dallas 736 1 3 Lakewood Village 48 0 Lewisville 10,762 27 94 Little Elm 4,468 7 14 New Fairview 12 0 Northlake 596 2 4 Oak Point 373 2 1 Pilot Point 479 1 14 Plano 212 0 12 Ponder 203 1 Prosper 311 1 2 Providence Village 664 1 2 Roanoke 986 2 3 Sanger 820 2 7 Shady Shores 234 0 2 Southlake 51 0 1 Trophy Club 1,183 3 5 Unincorporated 11,372 50 63 2 Marshall Reid Author email Follow Marshall Reid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 