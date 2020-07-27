200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_03.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Fiona Scoggin/DRC

Two Denton County residents were confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday afternoon. 

Both were women in their 70s. One was a resident of Lewisville, and the other lived at Corinth Rehabilitation Suites.

Their deaths account for the 50th and 51st confirmed to be caused by the disease in the county. Nine of those deaths have been confirmed within the past week.

Men in the county constitute 50% of confirmed virus cases but just under 69% of deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

Denton Count Public Health also announced 87 more residents were confirmed to have the virus Monday afternoon. That brings the countywide total to 6,208.

Eighteen of the newly confirmed people infected with the virus live in Lewisville, 13 live in Denton, 12 live in unincorporated portions of the county, and six live in Flower Mound. 

Carrollton and Frisco each added five sick residents with Monday's announcement. Dallas added four. 

Each of the following municipalities added three county residents with the virus: Lake Dallas, Little Elm and Sanger.

Each of the following municipalities added two county residents with the virus: Aubrey, The Colony, Corinth, Fort Worth and Oak Point.

Each of the following municipalities added one county resident with the virus: Argyle, Highland Village, Krugerville, Roanoke and Trophy Club. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 27

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 6208 51
Argyle 29
Aubrey 41 1
Bartonville 12
Carrollton 610 4
Celina 11
Coppell 3
The Colony 416 3
Copper Canyon 14
Corinth 127 1
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 191 3
Denton 1187 15
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 28
Flower Mound 345 1
Fort Worth 76
Frisco 272 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 24
Highland Village 60
Justin 20
Krugerville 3
Krum 40
Lake Dallas 79
Lakewood Village 3
Lewisville 1031 12
Little Elm 336 1
Northlake 21
Oak Point 22
Pilot Point 38
Plano 21
Ponder 9
Prosper 17 1
Providence Village 36
Roanoke 46 1
Sanger 59
Shady Shores 19 1
Southlake 2
Trophy Club 60
Unincorporated 822 4

