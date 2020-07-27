Two Denton County residents were confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday afternoon.
Both were women in their 70s. One was a resident of Lewisville, and the other lived at Corinth Rehabilitation Suites.
Their deaths account for the 50th and 51st confirmed to be caused by the disease in the county. Nine of those deaths have been confirmed within the past week.
Men in the county constitute 50% of confirmed virus cases but just under 69% of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Denton Count Public Health also announced 87 more residents were confirmed to have the virus Monday afternoon. That brings the countywide total to 6,208.
Eighteen of the newly confirmed people infected with the virus live in Lewisville, 13 live in Denton, 12 live in unincorporated portions of the county, and six live in Flower Mound.
Carrollton and Frisco each added five sick residents with Monday's announcement. Dallas added four.
Each of the following municipalities added three county residents with the virus: Lake Dallas, Little Elm and Sanger.
Each of the following municipalities added two county residents with the virus: Aubrey, The Colony, Corinth, Fort Worth and Oak Point.
Each of the following municipalities added one county resident with the virus: Argyle, Highland Village, Krugerville, Roanoke and Trophy Club.