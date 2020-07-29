Two more county residents have died from COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement by Denton County Public Health.
They were a Dallas woman in her 70s and a Little Elm man in his 60s.
Their deaths account for the 52nd and 53rd deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past few months in Denton County. Just under 23% of those deaths have been confirmed over the past two weeks.
Due to a difference in how deaths are confirmed, the Texas Department of State Health Services has verified 73 deaths caused by the disease in Denton County.
County health officials confirmed 162 more locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Wednesday afternoon. The number of new cases reported each day has trended slightly down over the past few days, but this past week saw the county's highest positivity rate for virus testing.
Health officials confirmed a positivity rate of 23.4% — nearly 8 percentage points above the second-highest rate — for the week ending July 25.
This past week also saw the lowest testing number in the county since the week ending June 27. Only 4,949 of the department's "gold standard" tests were completed, compared with 6,115 of such tests the previous week.
A decrease in tests and sharp increase in the positivity rate suggests the number of active cases in the county may be above the 2,959 confirmed by DCPH.
The majority of newly infected county residents reported Wednesday are from three areas: Thirty-one live in Denton, 30 live in Lewisville, and 26 live in unincorporated portions of the county.
The remaining 75 people to recently contract the virus are spread among 18 other municipalities in Denton County.