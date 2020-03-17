Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
UPDATE: Three additional cases were reported Wednesday.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 within the county, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The patient is a female in her 50s who lives in Prosper and recently traveled. She's currently in home isolation to reduce the likelihood of the illness spreading.
DCPH officials are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said that Tuesday morning’s disaster declaration provided recommendations to limit potential spread, which includes social distancing efforts and limiting public gatherings to 50 people or fewer.
“This morning’s newest disaster declaration and executive order provide recommendations to limit the spread of disease,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Even more so now, with a second positive case within Denton County, we stress the importance of heeding these recommendations.”
DCPH officials recommend preventative health actions to help prevent spreading the virus. Recommendations include avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, except to seek medical care, and cleaning frequently touched objects and surfaces with disinfectants, and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“Denton County Public Health continues to work tirelessly with local providers to track, monitor, and respond to this pandemic,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “We want to remind all community members of their ability to protect themselves and their family by utilizing recommendations that reduce the spread of infection.”