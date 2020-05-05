An emergency response network of major Texas utilities is distributing 200,000 reusable cloth masks to water and wastewater utility employees statewide.
Together with the public water utilities in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and the Texas Rural Water Association, the Texas Water/Wastewater Emergency Response Network has set up 13 distribution points for water and wastewater utilities to request the reusable cotton masks.
The masks will help workers protect themselves and their communities during continued operation of critical water and wastewater services.
The Texas Section of the American Water Works Association started the emergency response network in 2005 "to support and promote statewide emergency preparedness, disaster response, and mutual assistance matters for public and private water and wastewater utilities," according to a press release from the group.
For more information, email the association at help@tawwa.org.