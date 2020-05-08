State officials continue to relax restrictions following a month (or more) of stay-at-home orders, but that doesn’t mean everyone is comfortable being out and about — and for good reason.
No one really knows how much of the general population has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus nationwide, but some early estimates indicate its probably in the single digits. Since there is no vaccine or cure, plenty of people remain at risk of infection and the deadly complications that can follow.
By moving around a little bit more, we’re putting the onus on public health officials to better track and contain the virus. For them to be successful, that begins with more testing.
Here are three things you need to know about testing for the novel coronavirus:
If I get an antibody test, what will it tell me?
Currently, these tests tell you very little, for two reasons. First, few antibody, or serology, tests are considered reliable. The Food and Drug Administration allowed 14 different serology tests into the marketplace without its usual evaluation process. A team of more than 50 scientists around the country stepped in. Their evaluation showed that only three of the 14 tests delivered reliable results. Their report caused the FDA to backtrack and, on Monday, federal officials said companies making those serology tests had 10 days to provide data on their reliability.
Experts agree that the risks of a false positive may be worse than a false negative. Individuals who incorrectly believe they have antibodies may take risks they wouldn’t otherwise.
Second, since the virus is new, researchers don’t fully understand what having the antibodies mean. How many antibodies make you immune? If so, for how long? Are you sick, but asymptomatic? Is it safe for family, friends and co-workers to be around you?
Quest Diagnostics, one of the large private labs analyzing COVID-19 tests, recently announced an at-home test kit for antibodies. The company cautions that the kit should not be used alone, but in conjunction with other testing.
Ultimately, however, accurate serology tests could show how many people have been exposed and are immune.
One day Denton County reports three cases, and the next day 23. What do those daily case counts really mean?
Statisticians find patterns in data, but usually after filtering out the “noise” that often comes with it. Daily reporting of case counts improves transparency (and that’s why the Denton Record-Chronicle will keep reporting those counts), but that daily update also comes with added noise. For example, a cluster of positive results following a mass testing event can make the case count data a little noisy. Before Denton County ramped up its own drive-thru testing this month, rounds of testing at Denton State Supported Living Center, where there was a cluster of patients with the virus, also pushed up daily case counts as results were reported.
Now that there’s been a few months of testing, officials are starting to talk about testing patterns with more meaning. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently cited the state’s decreasing rate of “positivity” in tests as one of the reasons he was beginning to relax restrictions in the statewide stay-at-home orders.
Positivity is the percent of positive tests from a pool of tests. The World Health Organization set a benchmark rate of 10% positivity to determine whether a country, or region, is testing enough people to understand where the virus is.
Public health researchers at Harvard University found that, statewide, Texas had a statewide positive test ratio of 5.9% last week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is not publishing positivity rates on its COVID-19 dashboard. But Denton County Public Health officials expect to be publishing that local data soon.
That will help keep in context such reporting as this week's announcement that 12% of the tests during the county's mass testing last Friday came back positive.
Denton County’s director of public health, Matt Richardson, has said that the county will monitor both testing and hospitalization data to determine how well contained the virus is locally.
As part of their work, Harvard public health researchers have calculated the death rates for every state. At 3 deaths per 100,000, the outbreak in Texas is ranked “mild” compared to the state’s overall population. New York, by comparison, has had 132 deaths per 100,000.
Does that mean we finally have enough testing?
No. Harvard researchers estimate that Texas needs to be performing 27,282 tests per day by May 15 to be sure it’s containing the outbreak. Currently, the state is averaging 17,735 tests per day.
Until a month ago, Texas health officials didn’t even know how many tests were being privately administered (and coming back negative) to calculate positivity rates.
When Abbott announced he would begin relaxing restrictions in May, he said he expected an increase in testing and positive cases. State officials again touted their interactive map with testing locations. But the promise of more drive-thru testing at clinics and pharmacies has not materialized — at least not in Denton County.
This week, Health Services of North Texas, a federally supported clinic in Denton, recently received another federal grant, $290,929, that boost its ability to perform more COVID-19 testing. Executive Director Doreen Rue said the clinic needed to review the terms and conditions of the grant before announcing any new testing programs. The clinic has been testing patients for the virus as needed since mid-March.
Richardson has noted a marked increase in private testing by area doctors and hospitals in recent weeks. And, the county has finally been able to organize its own free, mass testing events.
Those free tests are still being rationed — you must have symptoms, or recently had symptoms, or be at high risk of exposure — in order to be tested.
Individuals the county considers at risk include first responders, transit workers and health care employees, including those working at nursing homes.