County officials announced three new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the fewest number of consecutive-day new-case totals in two weeks, bringing the county’s overall case total to 806.
On Sunday, Denton County reported four new cases, bringing the two-day total to seven new cases.
Denton had one new case on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 151. About 44% of COVID-19 patients in Denton have since recovered.
Monday’s two other cases were reported in the Denton County portion of Carrollton and unincorporated county land.
To date, at least 7,765 tests have been performed by public and private health care providers in Denton County. Of those tests, about 25% have been conducted by Denton County Public Health, according to Matt Richardson, the department’s director.
The total number of active cases in Denton County increased by three to 392 on Monday, matching the number of people who have recovered.
None of Monday’s cases were from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities.