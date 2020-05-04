Denton County Public Health (copy)

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

County officials announced three new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the fewest number of consecutive-day new-case totals in two weeks, bringing the county’s overall case total to 806.

On Sunday, Denton County reported four new cases, bringing the two-day total to seven new cases.

Denton had one new case on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 151. About 44% of COVID-19 patients in Denton have since recovered.

Monday’s two other cases were reported in the Denton County portion of Carrollton and unincorporated county land.

To date, at least 7,765 tests have been performed by public and private health care providers in Denton County. Of those tests, about 25% have been conducted by Denton County Public Health, according to Matt Richardson, the department’s director.

The total number of active cases in Denton County increased by three to 392 on Monday, matching the number of people who have recovered.

None of Monday’s cases were from the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Denton County COVID-19 cases as of May 4

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 806 22
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 97 2
Celina 1
The Colony 50 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 9
Cross Roads 1
Dallas 36 1
Denton 151 8
DSSLC 54
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 35 1
Fort Worth 11
Frisco 54
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 10
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 13
Lewisville 76 7
Little Elm 53
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 6
Roanoke 5
Sanger 3
Shady Shores 2
Trophy Club 10
Unincorporated 81 1

Tags

Recommended for you