DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

 Fiona Scoggin/DRC

Three more Denton County residents died of COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

Two of them were residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco. 

DCPH had confirmed a total of eight residents at the long-term care center who had died of the disease by Thursday afternoon. The facility began quarantining residents on Sept. 29 after a staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, as reported by the Dallas Morning News. 

A spokesperson for the company that operates Saddle Brook told the News seven residents who subsequently tested positive had died by Oct. 23.

Both residents were women. One was in her 70s and the other was older than 80. DCPH does not release further information about people who die of COVID-19. 

The third person included in Thursday's announcement was a Denton man in his 50s. 

DCPH Thursday had confirmed 130 county residents who had died of the disease, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 174.

County health officials Thursday also confirmed another 126 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. 

Additional charts and graphs

Thirty of them live in Denton, 18 live in unincorporated Denton County and 14 live in Lewisville. 

At least 16,718 locals had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, 2,931 of whom were estimated to still be infected. 

Public school officials Wednesday reported two students at Argyle High School, two at Guyer High School and one at Denton's McMath Middle School had tested positive for the virus. 

They also reported staffers at Argyle High, Hodge Elementary, EP Rayzor Elementary and Alexander Elementary had tested positive. 

School districts had reported 382 students and 129 staffers had contracted the virus by Wednesday evening. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 29

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 16,718 126 130 3
Argyle 75 2
Aubrey 103 2 1
Bartonville 44 1
Carrollton 1,707 9 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,073 7 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 378 3 2
Cross Roads 20 0
Dallas 342 0 6
Denton 3,110 30 40 1
DSSLC 148 0 2
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 49 0
Flower Mound 990 5 1
Fort Worth 228 1
Frisco 896 11 13 2
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 87 0
Highland Village 213 1 3
Justin 68 4
Krugerville 19 0 1
Krum 100 0
Lake Dallas 174 1
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,524 14 17
Little Elm 900 4 6
Northlake 68 2 1
Oak Point 73 3
Pilot Point 154 0 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 29 1
Prosper 65 0 1
Providence Village 100 1
Roanoke 160 2 1
Sanger 178 2
Shady Shores 46 0 1
Southlake 11 0
Trophy Club 205 3
Unincorporated 2,238 18 11

