Three more Denton County residents died of COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
Two of them were residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco.
DCPH had confirmed a total of eight residents at the long-term care center who had died of the disease by Thursday afternoon. The facility began quarantining residents on Sept. 29 after a staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.
A spokesperson for the company that operates Saddle Brook told the News seven residents who subsequently tested positive had died by Oct. 23.
Both residents were women. One was in her 70s and the other was older than 80. DCPH does not release further information about people who die of COVID-19.
The third person included in Thursday's announcement was a Denton man in his 50s.
DCPH Thursday had confirmed 130 county residents who had died of the disease, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 174.
County health officials Thursday also confirmed another 126 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Thirty of them live in Denton, 18 live in unincorporated Denton County and 14 live in Lewisville.
At least 16,718 locals had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, 2,931 of whom were estimated to still be infected.
Public school officials Wednesday reported two students at Argyle High School, two at Guyer High School and one at Denton's McMath Middle School had tested positive for the virus.
They also reported staffers at Argyle High, Hodge Elementary, EP Rayzor Elementary and Alexander Elementary had tested positive.
School districts had reported 382 students and 129 staffers had contracted the virus by Wednesday evening.