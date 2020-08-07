20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health confirmed three county residents who recently died were killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.

Their deaths mark the 58th, 59th and 60th such deaths in the county.

A woman older than 80 and a man in his 70s, both residents at Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton, were two of Friday’s deaths. The third was a Carrollton man in his 70s living at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

At least 17 of the county’s COVID-19 victims were nursing home residents.

As of Friday, only six of the 60 people recorded as having died from COVID-19 were younger than 60 years old.

That means 90% of all such deaths in the county were people at least 60 years old. As of Friday, 18 people in their 60s, 18 people in their 70s and another 18 people ages 80 and older had been killed by the disease.

The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimate concluded only 10.5% of Denton County’s population was made up of people 65 and older.

County health officials also confirmed Friday afternoon that 145 more county residents have tested positive for the virus. That brings the countywide total to 7,519, of which 3,051 were people actively infected with the virus.

Thirty-two of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 25 live in Lewisville and 18 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 7

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 7,519 145 60
Argyle 37 2
Aubrey 49 1 1
Bartonville 15 0
Carrollton 758 12 7 1
Celina 12 1
Coppell 5 0
The Colony 483 7 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 167 3 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 223 1 5
Denton 1,429 32 17 2
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 412 8 1
Fort Worth 97 1
Frisco 330 7 3
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 84 0
Justin 26 0
Krugerville 6 1
Krum 45 1
Lake Dallas 101 5
Lakewood Village 4 0
Lewisville 1,212 25 12
Little Elm 396 9 2
Northlake 26 2
Oak Point 24 0
Pilot Point 55 3
Plano 23 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 19 0 1
Providence Village 45 3
Roanoke 53 1 1
Sanger 76 0
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 76 2
Unincorporated 1,017 18 4

