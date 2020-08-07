Denton County Public Health confirmed three county residents who recently died were killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.
Their deaths mark the 58th, 59th and 60th such deaths in the county.
A woman older than 80 and a man in his 70s, both residents at Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton, were two of Friday’s deaths. The third was a Carrollton man in his 70s living at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
At least 17 of the county’s COVID-19 victims were nursing home residents.
As of Friday, only six of the 60 people recorded as having died from COVID-19 were younger than 60 years old.
That means 90% of all such deaths in the county were people at least 60 years old. As of Friday, 18 people in their 60s, 18 people in their 70s and another 18 people ages 80 and older had been killed by the disease.
The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimate concluded only 10.5% of Denton County’s population was made up of people 65 and older.
County health officials also confirmed Friday afternoon that 145 more county residents have tested positive for the virus. That brings the countywide total to 7,519, of which 3,051 were people actively infected with the virus.
Thirty-two of the newly infected locals live in Denton, 25 live in Lewisville and 18 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.