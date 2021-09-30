Paramedic Nick Bruckner of the U.S. Forest Service draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine into a hypodermic needle during Denton County's mass vaccination clinic April 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Denton County Public Health Thursday confirmed another three locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19.
That announcement raised the countywide COVID-19 death total to 693 as confirmed by DCPH.
The department released the following information about the three locals’ deaths confirmed Thursday:
One Denton woman at least 80 years of age
One Justin woman in her 50s
One Northlake woman in her 70s
DCPH completes a lengthy investigation into each suspected COVID-19 death in the county, so confirmation of such deaths tend to come much later than the date of death.
DCPH on Thursday also confirmed another 396 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which raised the countywide total to 100,912. An estimated 16,307 people are still considered infected.
That is the largest number of concurrently infected Denton County residents confirmed during the pandemic.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.