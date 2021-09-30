COVID-19 vaccine
Paramedic Nick Bruckner of the U.S. Forest Service draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine into a hypodermic needle during Denton County's mass vaccination clinic April 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. 

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health Thursday confirmed another three locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19.

That announcement raised the countywide COVID-19 death total to 693 as confirmed by DCPH.

The department released the following information about the three locals’ deaths confirmed Thursday:

  • One Denton woman at least 80 years of age
  • One Justin woman in her 50s
  • One Northlake woman in her 70s

DCPH completes a lengthy investigation into each suspected COVID-19 death in the county, so confirmation of such deaths tend to come much later than the date of death.

DCPH on Thursday also confirmed another 396 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which raised the countywide total to 100,912. An estimated 16,307 people are still considered infected.

That is the largest number of concurrently infected Denton County residents confirmed during the pandemic.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 30, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 100,912 396 693 3
Argyle 559 3 5
Aubrey 792 6 6
Bartonville 206 0 1
Carrollton 8,897 22 67
Celina 282 2
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,817 31 19
Copper Canyon 179 1 3
Corinth 2,715 8 17
Cross Roads 196 1 2
Dallas 887 2 12
Denton 15,802 71 177 1
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 21 1
Double Oak 352 1 1
Flower Mound 8,670 33 40
Fort Worth 1,757 13 9
Frisco 5,399 8 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 161 0
Hickory Creek 636 2 3
Highland Village 1,913 10 12
Justin 752 4 13 1
Krugerville 226 0 1
Krum 717 0 2
Lake Dallas 1,026 4 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 13,949 59 106
Little Elm 5,751 22 16
New Fairview 21 0
Northlake 816 0 5 1
Oak Point 486 0 1
Pilot Point 688 7 15
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 301 3
Prosper 369 1 2
Providence Village 906 10 2
Roanoke 1,317 5 3
Sanger 1,137 2 7
Shady Shores 296 3 2
Southlake 54 1 1
Trophy Club 1,501 9 5
Unincorporated 14,802 51 74

