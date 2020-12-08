Three more Denton County residents have died of COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement by Denton County Public Health.
One was a woman in her 70s living at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation in Pilot Point, another was a man at least 80 years old living at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, and the third was a Lewisville man in his 50s.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die from the disease.
Tuesday’s announcement raised DCPH’s confirmed COVID-19 death total to 161. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 243 such deaths by Monday afternoon.
Six of the county’s 79 staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 92.4% were full. Thirty-eight of the beds were occupied by people being treated for something other than COVID-19.
County health officials Tuesday also confirmed another 558 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Of them, 113 are Denton residents, 83 live in unincorporated Denton County and 73 live in Lewisville.
As of Tuesday, at least 27,181 locals have tested positive for the virus, of whom 7,328 were estimated to still be infected.
Public school officials Monday confirmed another 16 students and 11 staffers have tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
One student at Evers Park Elementary
One student and two staffers at Houston Elementary
One student at McNair Elementary
Three students and one staffer at Ryan High
One student at Guyer High
One student and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary
One student at Adkins Elementary
Two students at Myers Middle
Two students at Braswell High
One student at Union Park Elementary
One staffer at Rivera Elementary
One staffer at Stephens Elementary
One staffer at Bell Elementary
One staffer at Strickland Middle
One staffer at Alexander Elementary
Argyle ISD
One staffer at Argyle High
Aubrey ISD
One student and one staffer at Aubrey Middle
One student at Aubrey High