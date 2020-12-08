Testing in Lewisville

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing in May outside Music City Mall in Lewisville.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Three more Denton County residents have died of COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement by Denton County Public Health.

One was a woman in her 70s living at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation in Pilot Point, another was a man at least 80 years old living at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, and the third was a Lewisville man in his 50s.

DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die from the disease.

Tuesday’s announcement raised DCPH’s confirmed COVID-19 death total to 161. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 243 such deaths by Monday afternoon.

Six of the county’s 79 staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 92.4% were full. Thirty-eight of the beds were occupied by people being treated for something other than COVID-19.

County health officials Tuesday also confirmed another 558 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of them, 113 are Denton residents, 83 live in unincorporated Denton County and 73 live in Lewisville.

As of Tuesday, at least 27,181 locals have tested positive for the virus, of whom 7,328 were estimated to still be infected.

Public school officials Monday confirmed another 16 students and 11 staffers have tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

One student at Evers Park Elementary

One student and two staffers at Houston Elementary

One student at McNair Elementary

Three students and one staffer at Ryan High

One student at Guyer High

One student and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary

One student at Adkins Elementary

Two students at Myers Middle

Two students at Braswell High

One student at Union Park Elementary

One staffer at Rivera Elementary

One staffer at Stephens Elementary

One staffer at Bell Elementary

One staffer at Strickland Middle

One staffer at Alexander Elementary

Argyle ISD

One staffer at Argyle High

Aubrey ISD

One student and one staffer at Aubrey Middle

One student at Aubrey High

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 8

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 27,181 558 161 3
Argyle 125 4
Aubrey 162 3 1
Bartonville 65 2
Carrollton 2,674 49 19
Celina 41 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,682 34 8
Copper Canyon 41 1
Corinth 699 17 3
Cross Roads 48 0 1
Dallas 413 3 6
Denton 4,859 117 44
DSSLC 170 0 2
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 92 0
Flower Mound 1,787 50 2
Fort Worth 406 8
Frisco 1,514 14 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 38 4
Hickory Creek 150 5
Highland Village 392 12 4
Justin 245 5 4 1
Krugerville 38 0 1
Krum 204 5
Lake Dallas 280 5
Lakewood Village 12 0
Lewisville 3,971 73 22 1
Little Elm 1,386 26 6
Northlake 138 4 1
Oak Point 119 -1
Pilot Point 199 0 5 1
Plano 68 0
Ponder 51 3
Prosper 97 2 1
Providence Village 172 1
Roanoke 282 6 1
Sanger 313 7
Shady Shores 78 4 1
Southlake 21 1
Trophy Club 358 11
Unincorporated 3,772 83 13

