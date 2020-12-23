Coronavirus testing stock
Denton County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed another three county residents have died from COVID-19.

Two of them — a man and woman in their 80s — were residents of Inspired Living, a long-term care facility in Lewisville.

The third death announced Wednesday was a man in his 50s living in The Colony.

DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die from the disease.

Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide confirmed death toll of the pandemic to 187. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 306 such deaths in Denton County by Tuesday evening.

As of Wednesday, Denton County men made up nearly 60% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths despite accounting for only 48% of the confirmed infections.

People younger than 60 accounted for only 13.9% of COVID-19 deaths in the county by the same time, according to figures from DCPH.

According to DCPH, 94% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied across the county Wednesday. Forty-three of the beds were occupied by those being treated for something other than COVID-19, and the other 35 were COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, county health officials confirmed Wednesday another 749 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of those people, 110 live in Denton, 105 in unincorporated Denton County and 103 in Lewisville.

Wednesday’s announcement raised the cumulative, countywide total to 36,303 infected county residents, 12,100 of whom were estimated to still be infected.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 23

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 36,303 749 187 3
Argyle 167 3
Aubrey 213 7 1
Bartonville 78 1
Carrollton 3,576 69 20
Celina 64 3
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,257 29 9 1
Copper Canyon 59 5
Corinth 990 18 3
Cross Roads 65 1 1
Dallas 461 7 6
Denton 6,317 110 55
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 4 1
Double Oak 121 3
Flower Mound 2,608 73 3
Fort Worth 578 19
Frisco 1,870 41 17
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 50 0
Hickory Creek 216 4
Highland Village 571 25 5
Justin 321 5 5
Krugerville 60 1 1
Krum 278 8
Lake Dallas 379 5
Lakewood Village 16 0
Lewisville 5,307 103 27 2
Little Elm 1,882 34 7
Northlake 230 8 1
Oak Point 158 4
Pilot Point 224 1 6
Plano 76 3
Ponder 73 1
Prosper 115 3 1
Providence Village 266 5 1
Roanoke 410 13 1
Sanger 439 11
Shady Shores 120 3 1
Southlake 33 2
Trophy Club 525 15
Unincorporated 4,938 105 13

