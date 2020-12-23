Denton County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed another three county residents have died from COVID-19.
Two of them — a man and woman in their 80s — were residents of Inspired Living, a long-term care facility in Lewisville.
The third death announced Wednesday was a man in his 50s living in The Colony.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those who die from the disease.
Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide confirmed death toll of the pandemic to 187. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 306 such deaths in Denton County by Tuesday evening.
As of Wednesday, Denton County men made up nearly 60% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths despite accounting for only 48% of the confirmed infections.
People younger than 60 accounted for only 13.9% of COVID-19 deaths in the county by the same time, according to figures from DCPH.
According to DCPH, 94% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied across the county Wednesday. Forty-three of the beds were occupied by those being treated for something other than COVID-19, and the other 35 were COVID-19 patients.
Additionally, county health officials confirmed Wednesday another 749 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Of those people, 110 live in Denton, 105 in unincorporated Denton County and 103 in Lewisville.
Wednesday’s announcement raised the cumulative, countywide total to 36,303 infected county residents, 12,100 of whom were estimated to still be infected.