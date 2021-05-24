SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,831 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 24, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 75,811 118 578 3
Argyle 402 0 4
Aubrey 517 1 4
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,957 16 53
Celina 188 2
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,441 3 14
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,948 4 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 733 2 10
Denton 11,663 14 154 1
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 0
Flower Mound 6,453 9 34
Fort Worth 1,338 2 8
Frisco 4,884 2 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 114 2
Hickory Creek 437 0 2
Highland Village 1,382 4 10
Justin 544 3 10 1
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 514 2 2
Lake Dallas 710 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,401 10 87 1
Little Elm 4,303 8 13
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 571 2 4
Oak Point 352 1 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 1
Prosper 301 0 2
Providence Village 630 1 2
Roanoke 938 1 3
Sanger 790 1 7
Shady Shores 221 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,140 1 5
Unincorporated 10,867 25 55

