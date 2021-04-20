Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,930 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 20, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 73,588 164 482 3
Argyle 386 1 2
Aubrey 493 2 2
Bartonville 152 1
Carrollton 6,705 14 46
Celina 182 2
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,335 8 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1 1
Corinth 1,891 10 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 721 1 10
Denton 11,298 22 129 1
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 257 0
Flower Mound 6,280 12 30
Fort Worth 1,290 3 5
Frisco 4,791 12 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 107 0
Hickory Creek 432 0 1
Highland Village 1,336 1 8
Justin 519 1 9
Krugerville 137 0 1
Krum 505 1 2
Lake Dallas 687 2 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,113 24 68
Little Elm 4,187 14 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 550 2 4
Oak Point 343 1
Pilot Point 456 0 12
Plano 209 1 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 618 2 1
Roanoke 908 1 2
Sanger 778 2 4
Shady Shores 213 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,111 1 1
Unincorporated 10,480 23 49 1

