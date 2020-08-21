20200508_drc_news_Drive-thruTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at the Music City Mall, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Lewisville, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Three Carrollton residents older than 80 recently died from COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health. 

Two were women, the third was man and all three lived at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton. 

DCPH confirmed their cause of death in a Friday announcement. The department has confirmed 93 county residents have died from the disease over the past five months. Due to a difference in methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 116 such deaths in the county by Friday afternoon. 

Hispanic county residents continue to account for an disproportionate share of such deaths compared to their estimated population in the county. Asian, white and Black residents make up a smaller portion of deaths than might be expected based on their population totals in the county.

The sample of Native Americans living in the county, as well as the number of both cases and deaths, appears to be too low to form a conclusion about.

County health officials Friday also announced another 109 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 8,950. An estimated 2,512 county residents were actively battling an infection Friday afternoon, the lowest amount reported since July 22. 

Twenty-two of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Denton, 20 live in Lewisville and 19 live in Carrollton. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 21

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 8950 109 93 3
Argyle 42 0
Aubrey 56 2 1
Bartonville 22 0
Carrollton 932 19 14 3
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 579 8 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 201 0 1
Cross Roads 10 1
Dallas 262 1 5
Denton 1717 22 28
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 502 8 1
Fort Worth 131 3
Frisco 361 2 5
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 3 0
Hickory Creek 40 1
Highland Village 109 1 3
Justin 36 3
Krugerville 9 0
Krum 51 1
Lake Dallas 116 1
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1414 20 16
Little Elm 464 5 4
Northlake 36 0 1
Oak Point 30 0
Pilot Point 79 4 1
Plano 27 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 22 0 1
Providence Village 54 0
Roanoke 63 1 1
Sanger 97 0
Shady Shores 25 1 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 91 0
Unincorporated 1193 5 6

Tags

Recommended for you