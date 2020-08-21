Three Carrollton residents older than 80 recently died from COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health.
Two were women, the third was man and all three lived at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.
DCPH confirmed their cause of death in a Friday announcement. The department has confirmed 93 county residents have died from the disease over the past five months. Due to a difference in methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 116 such deaths in the county by Friday afternoon.
Hispanic county residents continue to account for an disproportionate share of such deaths compared to their estimated population in the county. Asian, white and Black residents make up a smaller portion of deaths than might be expected based on their population totals in the county.
The sample of Native Americans living in the county, as well as the number of both cases and deaths, appears to be too low to form a conclusion about.
County health officials Friday also announced another 109 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 8,950. An estimated 2,512 county residents were actively battling an infection Friday afternoon, the lowest amount reported since July 22.
Twenty-two of the newly infected locals confirmed Friday live in Denton, 20 live in Lewisville and 19 live in Carrollton.