AP_20190654715942.jpg

Shania Dod opens a test kit to collect a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in Houston.

 David J. Phillip/AP file photo

Staff Writer

Three more Denton County residents’ deaths were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 Tuesday.

The victims were two people from Denton — a man and a woman, both older than 80 — and a woman in her 70s living in unincorporated Denton County.

Denton County Public Health does not release further information about people who die from the disease.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DCPH had confirmed 116 people were killed by COVID-19 in the county. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 160 such deaths by the same time.

Roughly 13% of people killed by the disease in Denton County by Tuesday afternoon were younger than 60, and none of them were under 40 years old.

Men and Latinos of all genders continue to make up an outsized share of local COVID-19 deaths, although more than 15% of such deaths weren’t categorized by race and ethnicity Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, men account for less than half of virus cases in the county but more than 60% of COVID-19 deaths.

Latinos account for 19.6% of the county population — based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2019 — but 28% of virus cases and 22% of deaths.

County health officials Tuesday also confirmed an additional 125 residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That announcement brought the countywide total to 14,472, of whom 2,060 were estimated to still be infected.

Twenty of the newly infected locals live in Carrollton, 20 live in unincorporated Denton County, 16 live in Lewisville and 14 live in Denton.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 13

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 14,472 125 113 3
Argyle 63 2
Aubrey 90 0 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,502 20 17
Celina 25 0
Coppell 10 1
The Colony 956 11 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 331 4 2
Cross Roads 18 1
Dallas 327 2 6
Denton 2,730 14 37 2
DSSLC 128 0 1
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 42 0
Flower Mound 855 9 1
Fort Worth 197 0
Frisco 725 7 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 17 0
Hickory Creek 77 0
Highland Village 186 1 3
Justin 55 2
Krugerville 14 0 1
Krum 81 1
Lake Dallas 158 0
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,201 16 17
Little Elm 752 3 6
Northlake 57 0 1
Oak Point 58 2
Pilot Point 136 2 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 21 0
Prosper 49 2 1
Providence Village 89 2
Roanoke 136 0 1
Sanger 154 2
Shady Shores 41 1 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 169 0
Unincorporated 1,898 20 9 1

