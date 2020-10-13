Staff Writer
Three more Denton County residents’ deaths were confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 Tuesday.
The victims were two people from Denton — a man and a woman, both older than 80 — and a woman in her 70s living in unincorporated Denton County.
Denton County Public Health does not release further information about people who die from the disease.
As of Tuesday afternoon, DCPH had confirmed 116 people were killed by COVID-19 in the county. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 160 such deaths by the same time.
Roughly 13% of people killed by the disease in Denton County by Tuesday afternoon were younger than 60, and none of them were under 40 years old.
Men and Latinos of all genders continue to make up an outsized share of local COVID-19 deaths, although more than 15% of such deaths weren’t categorized by race and ethnicity Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, men account for less than half of virus cases in the county but more than 60% of COVID-19 deaths.
Latinos account for 19.6% of the county population — based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2019 — but 28% of virus cases and 22% of deaths.
County health officials Tuesday also confirmed an additional 125 residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That announcement brought the countywide total to 14,472, of whom 2,060 were estimated to still be infected.
Twenty of the newly infected locals live in Carrollton, 20 live in unincorporated Denton County, 16 live in Lewisville and 14 live in Denton.