County officials announced three new deaths related to complications of the novel coronavirus and 27 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, increasing the respective totals to 28 and 1,016.
A Denton man in his 70s, a man in his 60s from The Colony and a woman in her 70s from unincorporated Denton County have died. All were previously hospitalized.
As the county marked the highest count in new deaths since three were reported on April 11, Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated it was imperative that the community adhere to precautions as businesses reopen.
“We ask that you keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers. It is extremely important, as businesses reopen and we begin to venture out more often, that we take every precaution possible to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and others whose paths we cross as safe as possible,” Eads said in a statement on Thursday.
Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson said the majority of deaths in Denton County have not been from nursing homes. He said this highlights the universal risk of local transmission and potentially fatal outcomes.
Denton County area towns and cities with new cases include The Colony (1), Little Elm (1), Highland Village (1), Krum (1), Corinth (2), Denton (3); and the Denton County portions of Flower Mound (1), Fort Worth (1), Frisco (1), Carrollton (3), Lewisville (7), while four new cases were reported from unincorporated parts of Denton County.
Of the 189 Denton residents who have become infected with the coronavirus, about 48%, or 91, have since recovered.
In addition, another resident has tested positive at the Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing the total number of residents infected to 55. Of the residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 67%, or 37, have since recovered.
The active case count increased by 18 on Thursday, settling at 448. The recovered total increased by six, landing at 540.