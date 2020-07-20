20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County health officials confirmed another 130 locals have tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the countywide total to 5,098 as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, three more county residents’ deaths were determined to have been caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

All three were men, two of them Lewisville residents who were over over 80 years old. The third was a Frisco man in his 40s. Men constitute roughly 51% of Denton County’s total cases of the virus, but they account for about 71% of local deaths.

Denton County Public Health has simultaneously confirmed three virus-related deaths only twice before during the past 19 weeks: April 11 and May 14.

As of Monday afternoon, 45 county residents had been killed by the virus and its related effects.

This past week saw the highest virus testing positivity rate in the county has recorded, with 15.6% of tests positive for the coronavirus. The week also saw 6,115 tests administered, the third-highest weekly number recorded in the county.

Health officials Monday confirmed Denton was responsible for 25 of the positive tests reported that day, making it the first municipality in the county to surpass 1,000 residents confirmed to have the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Unincorporated portions of Denton County added another 18 residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, and The Colony added another 17.

Lewisville counted 15 more infections, and Carrollton added 10. Corinth, Dallas, Frisco and Little Elm each added seven county residents to their existing virus tallies.

Flower Mound confirmed four more residents were positive for the virus. Two more people were determined to have the virus in Sanger.

Lakewood Village also had two residents test positive for the virus. Those infected residents represent the only confirmed cases in the town.

One more county resident was confirmed to have the virus in each of the following municipalities: Argyle, Celina, Fort Worth, Justin, Northlake, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Plano and Providence Village.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 20

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 5,098 45
Argyle 25
Aubrey 30 1
Bartonville 9
Carrollton 524 4
Celina 9
Coppell 2
The Colony 344 3
Copper Canyon 13
Corinth 95
Cross Roads 7
Dallas 148 3
Denton 1,000 13
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 24
Flower Mound 273 1
Fort Worth 62
Frisco 235 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 17
Highland Village 46
Justin 19
Krugerville 2
Krum 33
Lake Dallas 63
Lakewood Village 2
Lewisville 856 11
Little Elm 264 1
Northlake 20
Oak Point 14
Pilot Point 30
Plano 16
Ponder 8
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 23
Roanoke 35
Sanger 42
Shady Shores 18 1
Trophy Club 47
Unincorporated 658 3

