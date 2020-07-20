Denton County health officials confirmed another 130 locals have tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the countywide total to 5,098 as of Monday afternoon.
Additionally, three more county residents’ deaths were determined to have been caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
All three were men, two of them Lewisville residents who were over over 80 years old. The third was a Frisco man in his 40s. Men constitute roughly 51% of Denton County’s total cases of the virus, but they account for about 71% of local deaths.
Denton County Public Health has simultaneously confirmed three virus-related deaths only twice before during the past 19 weeks: April 11 and May 14.
As of Monday afternoon, 45 county residents had been killed by the virus and its related effects.
This past week saw the highest virus testing positivity rate in the county has recorded, with 15.6% of tests positive for the coronavirus. The week also saw 6,115 tests administered, the third-highest weekly number recorded in the county.
Health officials Monday confirmed Denton was responsible for 25 of the positive tests reported that day, making it the first municipality in the county to surpass 1,000 residents confirmed to have the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Unincorporated portions of Denton County added another 18 residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, and The Colony added another 17.
Lewisville counted 15 more infections, and Carrollton added 10. Corinth, Dallas, Frisco and Little Elm each added seven county residents to their existing virus tallies.
Flower Mound confirmed four more residents were positive for the virus. Two more people were determined to have the virus in Sanger.
Lakewood Village also had two residents test positive for the virus. Those infected residents represent the only confirmed cases in the town.
One more county resident was confirmed to have the virus in each of the following municipalities: Argyle, Celina, Fort Worth, Justin, Northlake, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Plano and Providence Village.