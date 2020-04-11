Denton County's three COVID-19 victims whose deaths were reported Saturday all lived at Denton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
The county also reported 20 more confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 474.
The three coronavirus-related deaths are the most Denton County has announced in a day and bring the county's virus death toll to 13. Two of the rehab center residents, a man and a woman, were over 80 years old; the third was a woman in her 60s.
Denton County Public Health has worked with the facility since identifying novel coronavirus cases among residents and an employee, according to a news release. Those residents were transported to local hospitals.
Documents obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday showed the first COVID-19 cases identified at Denton Rehabilitation Center were “a few” residents and one employee.
The county's news release states public health officials are working to make sure long-term care facilities in the county have enough personal protective equipment.
Of Denton County's 13 reported deaths, five have been people in their 60s. One was a man in his 40s, one was a woman in her 50s, three were people in their 70s and three patients were older than 80. Eight men and five women have died.
Most of Denton County's cases have been reported in people between the ages of 40 and 69. About 52% of cases in the county are people 50 and older. The number of recoveries has stayed at 131 since Wednesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he plans to unveil strategies next week on reopening Texas' economy “in a way that will be safe for that economic revitalization.”
"We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," Abbott said.
The Houston Chronicle reported Saturday that Texas is the country's second-worst state for COVID-19 testing. An analysis shows 332 tests have been conducted for every 100,000 people.
Many predict that testing mishaps across the state, delays and shortages will lead to a significant undercount of virus cases, the Chronicle reported.
As of Saturday afternoon, 120,533 tests have been conducted and a total of 12,561 people have tested positive out of the about 29 million people who live in Texas.
Denton County COVID-19 cases as of April 11
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|474
|13
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|2
|1
|Carrollton
|43
|1
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|32
|1
|Copper Canyon
|3
|Corinth
|8
|Cross Roads
|1
|Dallas
|20
|Denton
|85
|3
|DSSLC
|51
|Double Oak
|5
|Flower Mound
|20
|Fort Worth
|2
|Frisco
|37
|Hickory Creek
|3
|Highland Village
|4
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|4
|Lake Dallas
|6
|Lewisville
|34
|6
|Little Elm
|36
|Northlake
|2
|Pilot Point
|1
|Plano
|2
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|6
|Providence Village
|4
|Roanoke
|2
|Sanger
|2
|Shady Shores
|1
|Trophy Club
|7
|Unincorporated
|45
|1