FORT WORTH — Denton County hosted its largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic yet on Tuesday at Texas Motor Speedway, immunizing thousands and marking the beginning of a partnership county officials say could be scaled even further.
The first of three to be hosted this week at TMS, Tuesday’s clinic utilized about 400 total staff and volunteers. Denton County Public Health allocated 10,000 vaccines out of the state’s 32,475-dose shipment to the clinic, and all doses administered Tuesday were of the Moderna shot, with 500 of those specifically set aside for people receiving their second dose.
The speedway’s 131-acre parking lot was set up with 16 drive-thru lanes. Recipients remained in their vehicles as they were guided through four stations: check-in, screening for health conditions or potential adverse reactions to the shot, the vaccination itself, and an area where vaccine recipients waited for 15-30 minutes in case of reactions. For most, the entire process took anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.
Two other clinics will be held Thursday and Friday at the speedway, vaccinating a similar number in order to use up the week’s allocation from the state. While county officials did not have specifics on the future of the partnership, DCPH Director Matt Richardson said the department is likely to return to the speedway, adding that the site could be scaled even further than Tuesday’s goal of 10,000 vaccinations.
“Part of today is to test how easy or how difficult 10,000 people are to process,” Richardson said. “I think the beauty of this site is it’s scalable. … I don’t have the specifics of weeks from now, but I do think it’s likely we’ll return.”
The clinic began at 7:30 a.m., and DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey stated at about 12:20 p.m. that the county had administered 5,150 doses. The last appointment was set for 4:30 p.m., with the clinic closing at 5 p.m.
Richardson deemed the clinics, which have been vaccinating more residents each week on the back of growing allocations from the state, the “light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.” Denton County Judge Andy Eads has referred to the TMS setup as the largest drive-thru clinic in the state, though Dallas County announced Tuesday morning that it will adapt its Fair Park hub to a drive-thru model, making it capable of vaccinating up to 12,000 per day.
According to the Texas vaccine allocation list for Week 8, Denton County Public Health received nearly three times the allotment for the current week than any of the state’s other recognized hub providers, with the next highest being Houston Methodist Hospital, which was allocated 13,650 doses to Denton County’s 32,475.
Recipients who went through Tuesday’s clinic overwhelmingly gave positive reviews, including Noelle Wise, a Denton County resident who said that three of her friends have been in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus and that the vaccine will give her peace of mind.
“I was nervous when I got the message that I was No. 46,000 [on the waitlist],” Wise said. “Sunday night, I got the email that today was the day, and I was like, ‘Wow, that was a lot sooner than I thought.’”
Simone Frazier, another vaccine recipient, said she made it to the adverse reaction waiting area in about 10 minutes, with the entire process adding up to less than 30 minutes from start to finish. The efficiency, she said, was unexpected.
“I kind of was expecting to come here and see the big, long line where we were going to wait in the car,” Frazier said. “If the country could get it going on like this, we would be in a better spot.”
Employed in the manufacturing industry, Frazier said she believes the vaccine is important not just for reopening the economy but for her personally, as she has seldom left her house as the pandemic has worsened.
“When I got the email, I cried,” Frazier said. “I’ve been trying to be very careful and very responsible for myself and other people. I think this is hopeful for the country.”