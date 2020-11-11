Denton County on Wednesday broke its records for the largest single-day increases in confirmed coronavirus infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Wednesday marked the third time within a 10-day span that the former record on case numbers had been broken.
Denton County Public Health announced another 293 county residents tested positive for the virus, breaking the record set just two days earlier by 17.
Only 12 adult intensive care unit beds were available for patients Wednesday in hospitals across the county. Roughly 46% of the filled beds were occupied by people battling COVID-19.
Sixty of the people included in Wednesday’s announcement live in Denton, 45 live in unincorporated Denton County and 39 live in Lewisville.
The announcement brought the countywide total of infections among county residents to 18,892, of whom 3,556 were estimated to still be infected.
“We need community members to fully recommit to mask wearing, physical distancing and making safe decisions to slow the spread within our county,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson said. “If we want to protect our families, friends and neighbors, we need to make the right decisions to protect each other now.”
Denton County Judge Andy Eads declined to comment Wednesday. Many county facilities were closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Public school officials Tuesday reported an additional 15 students and two staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD:
- Six students and one staffer at Denton High
- Three students at Ryan High
- Four students at Braswell High
- One student at McMath Middle
- One staffer at Union Park Elementary
Argyle ISD:
- One student at Argyle Middle