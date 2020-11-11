20200508_drc_news_Drive-thruTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at the Music City Mall, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Lewisville, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County on Wednesday broke its records for the largest single-day increases in confirmed coronavirus infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Wednesday marked the third time within a 10-day span that the former record on case numbers had been broken.

Denton County Public Health announced another 293 county residents tested positive for the virus, breaking the record set just two days earlier by 17.

Only 12 adult intensive care unit beds were available for patients Wednesday in hospitals across the county. Roughly 46% of the filled beds were occupied by people battling COVID-19.

Sixty of the people included in Wednesday’s announcement live in Denton, 45 live in unincorporated Denton County and 39 live in Lewisville.

The announcement brought the countywide total of infections among county residents to 18,892, of whom 3,556 were estimated to still be infected.

Additional charts and graphs

“We need community members to fully recommit to mask wearing, physical distancing and making safe decisions to slow the spread within our county,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson said. “If we want to protect our families, friends and neighbors, we need to make the right decisions to protect each other now.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads declined to comment Wednesday. Many county facilities were closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Public school officials Tuesday reported an additional 15 students and two staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD:

  • Six students and one staffer at Denton High
  • Three students at Ryan High
  • Four students at Braswell High
  • One student at McMath Middle
  • One staffer at Union Park Elementary

Argyle ISD:

  • One student at Argyle Middle

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 11

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 18,892 293 142
Argyle 85 0
Aubrey 115 0 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,898 21 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,209 17 8
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 437 13 2
Cross Roads 26 1
Dallas 362 3 6
Denton 3,488 60 42
DSSLC 150 0 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 54 0
Flower Mound 1,144 17 1
Fort Worth 269 9
Frisco 1,064 16 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 28 1
Hickory Creek 95 3
Highland Village 246 9 4
Justin 84 3
Krugerville 22 0 1
Krum 119 4
Lake Dallas 188 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,859 39 19
Little Elm 989 9 6
Northlake 83 5 1
Oak Point 79 1
Pilot Point 160 0 1
Plano 43 0
Ponder 35 0
Prosper 69 1 1
Providence Village 112 1
Roanoke 179 2 1
Sanger 201 4
Shady Shores 51 2 1
Southlake 14 2
Trophy Club 235 3
Unincorporated 2,579 45 12

