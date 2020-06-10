Denton County’s 36th death related to COVID-19, announced Wednesday, was a man from Dallas in his 60s, according to public health officials.
He is the second resident from the Denton County portions of Dallas to die from complications of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was previously hospitalized and is the 24th man to die from the disease and third Denton County resident to day in the past three days.
In total, about 66% of countywide deaths related to the virus are men, while roughly 30% are men in their 60s — the largest group based on gender and age.
Officials also announced 40 new cases of coronavirus, increasing the countywide case total to 1,599.
Wednesday’s new cases are from Lewisville (9), Denton (5), Little Elm (1), Pilot Point (1), Corinth (1), The Colony (1), and the Denton County portions of Frisco (2), Flower Mound (2), Dallas (2), Trophy Club (3) and Carrollton (6), while seven cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Another staff member at the Denton State Supported Living Center has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections among employees to 69. Fourteen of those infected live outside of Denton County and are not counted in the county case totals.
The weekly positivity rate — the ratio of confirmed cases to total tests — increased slightly in Denton County during May 24-30, but then decreased from 4.3% to 2.1% between May 31 and June 6. During this period, overall testing in Denton County increased by 87.5%.
The Texas Department of State Health Services did not report testing data between June 4-7, and testing averages were utilized between June 3-8, according to Denton County Public Health.
County public health officials also announced 17 newly recovered people and an active case increase of 17, bringing the respective totals to 796 and 767.