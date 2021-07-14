Another 103 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Wednesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
That made the third consecutive day with a triple-digit increase in confirmed virus cases among locals.
Until Wednesday, Denton County hadn’t passed that benchmark since mid-April.
Additionally, Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive reporting period with an increase in the number of residents estimated to be actively infected with the coronavirus. Numbers had been dropping for months until this past week.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,750 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.