Another 103 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Wednesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.

That made the third consecutive day with a triple-digit increase in confirmed virus cases among locals.

Until Wednesday, Denton County hadn’t passed that benchmark since mid-April.

Additionally, Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive reporting period with an increase in the number of residents estimated to be actively infected with the coronavirus. Numbers had been dropping for months until this past week.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,750 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 14, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 77,768 103 628
Argyle 414 1 5
Aubrey 531 1 4
Bartonville 155 1 1
Carrollton 7,122 9 63
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,552 5 18
Copper Canyon 136 0 3
Corinth 2,005 1 15
Cross Roads 144 0 2
Dallas 749 0 10
Denton 11,933 20 163
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 273 0
Flower Mound 6,628 10 38
Fort Worth 1,382 4 8
Frisco 4,964 1 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 453 0 2
Highland Village 1,427 2 11
Justin 554 1 12
Krugerville 145 1 1
Krum 535 0 2
Lake Dallas 731 0 3
Lakewood Village 47 0
Lewisville 10,649 15 94
Little Elm 4,419 5 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 589 1 4
Oak Point 363 0 1
Pilot Point 474 0 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 196 3
Prosper 309 0 2
Providence Village 657 0 2
Roanoke 971 0 3
Sanger 809 1 7
Shady Shores 233 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,170 2 5
Unincorporated 11,208 19 61

