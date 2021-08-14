Eligible Denton County residents can sign up to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Denton County Public Health at dentoncounty.gov/vaccine or through your health care provider or pharmacy.
Residents with specific medical conditions can now sign up to receive a third vaccine dose from Denton County after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them for some immunocompromised individuals.
Denton County Public Health announced the update to its vaccine eligibility Saturday afternoon, a day after the CDC’s recommendation. In accordance with the CDC, the newly eligible residents include those with specific medical conditions, including those who:
Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
Have received an organ transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.
Are being actively treated with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
Those residents must have already received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and must have received the second dose at least 28 days ago.
“Denton County Public Health will begin offering third dose vaccinations to individuals who may require additional protection against COVID-19 through their initial two dose series. People with severe immune system limitations may be at further risk,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson stated. “Our online system is now able to support pre-registration for all eligible community members for this newly authorized third dose.”
Newly eligible residents can sign up to receive their third dose through DCPH at dentoncounty.gov/vaccine, although the department recommends checking with other providers as well, such as pharmacies.