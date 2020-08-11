In February, the number of Texans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits was at its lowest since mid-2014. But increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the number of Texans approved for food benefits to almost 4 million.
A total of 46,861 Denton County residents were eligible for benefits at the end of June compared with 39,003 in June 2019. The June 2020 number is up nearly 10,000 from February’s 36,955.
Statewide applications peaked in April around 417,468.
Although the number of applications has dropped drastically since April, from 417,468 to 188,433 in June, the number of Texans currently eligible is nearing 4 million. The last time 4 million Texans were approved for SNAP benefits was in 2017, in the month following Hurricane Harvey.
SNAP benefits, in the form of a debit card loaded monthly by the state, allow those who qualify to purchase groceries. Gov. Greg Abbott announced at the end of July that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission would provide about $185 million in SNAP benefits for August, increasing the amount each family will receive, but eligibility requirements haven’t changed.
“Our top priority remains ensuring eligible families are provided with healthy and nutritious foods,” said Elliott Sprehe, a spokesperson for the commission. “Since March, the SNAP program has implemented a number of emergency changes in response to COVID-19. These include automatically extending benefits for recipients up for renewal for six months and waiving interview requirements for new and current households.”
The number of Texans eligible for SNAP benefits reached 3 million in December 2009 and neared 4 million between 2014 and 2017. Eligibility rose from 3.8 million to about 4.6 million and 4 million in the two months immediately following Hurricane Harvey but saw a steady decline to 3.3 million just before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Statewide applications in March totaled 219,704, double the number from March 2019, and 6,605 more Denton County residents became eligible for benefits from March to April, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
‘Neither end adds up’
Denton resident Veronica Gomez said her main concern about SNAP benefits during a pandemic is fear of the unknown. She said she was a full-time employee at a dental clinic, but the clinic closed its doors as the virus spread.
“You start receiving these benefits but also have to work regardless of COVID-19 and how it’s being handled, or the anxiety and fear it brings, because you’re a single parent providing for your kids,” Gomez said. “And then, because you’re employed, the SNAP benefit is less or not enough to just get by, and you only make enough income to support your rent and some utilities, so neither end adds up.”
Gomez said she has seven children and can’t make any decisions regarding work until she has solid answers for their schooling, after-school care and day care.
“It puts us in a hard spot going back and forth because applying for benefits, awaiting assistance, then ending assistance just to reapply again, and with high-volume inquiries, wait periods or response can be [a long wait],” she said. “I’m thankful for the local pantries and outreach centers and Salvation Army for their support during these trying times, for sure.”
Gary Henderson, president of the United Way of Denton County, said nonprofits that are helping residents make it through the pandemic have seen a 300% increase in client need. Pat Smith, CEO of Serve Denton, told the Denton City Council on Aug. 4 that the Shiloh Field Community Garden has seen a 300-500% increase in demand by local nonprofits for food assistance.
“Because of COVID, because of the demand for food in our pantries across the county, the [Friends of Shiloh Garden] board met in May to initiate what we call Project Cornucopia,” Smith said. “Project Cornucopia is intended to help our food pantries who have seen a 300% to 500% increase in demand by providing high-quality fruits and vegetables to them on a weekly basis.”
Need for assistance multifaceted
Henderson said the disruption to people’s income directly affects rent and food. While he said the increase in SNAP applications shows the need for food assistance, Henderson added United Way’s CARES Act data also shows that more organizations have asked for funds to help people at risk of being evicted.
“If they need rental assistance, they’ll need assistance with food,” Henderson said.
He said the nonprofits that work with United Way also are looking to help western Denton County where they may not have a home base for nonprofits by going mobile. He said organizations have used money the county is distributing through the federal CARES Act to buy box trucks for food distribution.
“Our Daily Bread [received] $48,000 for a box truck but also $15,600 to contract with food trucks’ service to bring warm meals to the Monsignor King [Outreach Center], who are currently at a motel,” Henderson said. “That’s two months of warm meals.”
Although families at or near the poverty line, as well as families who are working but can’t afford surprise expenses, are bearing the brunt of the pandemic, Henderson said it’s extending toward middle-class families who may have never needed assistance.
“This is a new experience for many of them,” Henderson said. “The challenge they face is two-part. First, it can be overwhelming to self-navigate to resources in the midst of [a] crisis, and second, it can be a humbling experience to find yourself for the first time needing help. Understanding this, many of our Denton County nonprofits have modified how and where services can be found in order to eliminate every conceivable barrier possible so people in Denton County can get the help they need in a dignified way.”
Although it’s hard to project what will happen in the next few months, Henderson said one determining factor could be the next relief package from Congress. Democrats want to extend the $600-per-week boost jobless Americans were previously receiving, while Republicans want to cut it to $200.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Saturday authorizing a $400 weekly check for jobless Americans, but it relies heavily on states to contribute 25% of that check.