Child vaccination

Mateo Cardona, 4, receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston on June 28, 2022.

 Justin Rex/For The Texas Tribune

The Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both recommended that people older than 6 months should receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine protects against the omicron variant XBB.1.5, which in June was the most common variant in the United States. A few different versions of XBB make up the largest percentage of new COVID-19 cases right now.

