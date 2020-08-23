Many university students in Denton with in-person classes will soon get their first chance for face-to-face learning since March.
While preferably the top priority for students, there is more to the college experience than college classes.
Masked concerts, distanced get-togethers and outdoor yoga classes are some of the expected expressions of campus life at Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas.
Danny Armitage, UNT’s associate vice president for auxiliary services, said the most impactful changes to campus life this semester are the most obvious: masks and social distancing.
“We are asking students to do the same thing we’re asking them to do out in all the other public institutions,” Armitage said Friday. “That is to wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands — do all those things.”
With that in mind, the task for universities looking at their bottom line is to balance the college experience with public safety.
That translates to fewer students living on campus and the transition of some milestone activities to virtual settings. For example, the Greek life rush period, during which prospective members of fraternities and sororities vie for a spot, will be entirely online for most groups at each university.
Armitage said he expects to see less engagement with Greek organizations this semester but hopes to see the community bounce back post-pandemic.
Monica Mendez-Grant, TWU’s vice president of student life, said the university has been in communication with Greek organizations’ national offices recently, and university officials are working to prepare local students leaders for virtual meetings and gatherings.
The university has also gotten students involved through Near-Peer — a social media app Mendez-Grant compared to Facebook.
“We’re working on creating limited interactions,” she said by phone Friday. “More of them are scheduled to control the size of the groups, but we’re also working on increasing opportunities to get to know one another on that program.”
Each university is projecting far fewer students will live on campus this semester. TWU removed the dorm residency requirement for students.
“I think what has been good about that is it allows the student some agency over the choices that they’re making,” Mendez-Grant said.
The move, along with all other variables present during the pandemic, will result in an estimated 1,725 students living on campus this semester compared to roughly 2,200 in a typical semester.
UNT didn’t remove it’s campus living requirement, but Armitage said the university has been more lenient when students appeal it.
Students with all online classes, those with family members who are highly susceptible to COVID-19 and immunocompromised students all have a larger chance of having the requirement waived for them.
As of Friday morning, Armitage estimated 5,300 students would probably live on campus this semester once the dust settles. That’s slightly lower than previous estimates, and right around 1,000 fewer students than this time in 2019.