A day after Denton County set yet another record with 276 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, County Judge Andy Eads and Public Health Director Matt Richardson weighed in at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting on an upcoming holiday with significant health ramifications.
As Richardson has outlined in his past few weekly COVID-19 presentations, the county has seen a spike in virus activity over the past month — and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The county’s active caseload is currently at its highest mark ever recorded — 3,424 — and hospitals are down to 10 available adult ICU beds, from 15 at last week’s meeting.
The percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients continues to climb for the county, with its seven-day moving average coming in at 10.4%, the highest it has been since the end of July. Gov. Greg Abbott has cited that number as a metric for reopening bars and nightclubs; a trauma service area must remain under 15% for bars there to be allowed to reopen.
Amid the surge in virus activity, Eads expressed concern that Thanksgiving could contribute to an increase, with multiple generations of families coming together indoors and in close company.
“As someone who’s been working on COVID every day for all these months, Thanksgiving has me very worried,” Eads said. “I know we were worried about Fourth of July, but so many of those activities are outdoors. … Thanksgiving has me personally very worried about what December’s going to look like.”
Richardson echoed the concerns, saying Thanksgiving could lead to superspreader events if people don’t follow precautions.
“If we fail, we’re going to have community spread throughout the nation because families are getting together from other places,” Richardson said. “Do the prework, which is almost quarantining yourself as best you can to limit interaction. Otherwise, Thanksgiving will be a superspreader holiday, and we’ll pay the price in December.”
Richardson didn’t shoot down the idea of having holiday celebrations altogether. He recommended taking steps before Thanksgiving to mitigate potential spread during the holiday, including limiting activity outside of the family and wearing a mask around others — essentially quarantining before the holiday.
“I would highlight that as a best practice; if you want to see loved ones at Thanksgiving, really limit your community exposure,” Richardson said. “We need people to be thinking about what they’re going to be doing at Thanksgiving and do the work prior to those gatherings.”
Also on Tuesday, Richardson discussed the county’s schools, which have seen an increase in virus activity as well. Sanger High School and Sanger Middle School recently closed for face-to-face classes until at least Nov. 30, and the Denton High School volleyball program has been quarantined.
“This is the type of concern we were agonizing over in the summer,” Richardson said. “In the last two weeks, yesterday [Monday] was our highest case count for both staff and students, so unfortunately we are seeing that increased activity.”
Two public hearings were held during the meeting, for a special-use permit and a zoning change request in the Lake Ray Roberts Planning and Zoning district, each for residential purposes affecting land to the west of the lake. Both were approved after no residents spoke at the hearings.
Commissioners also recognized outgoing Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders with a court proclamation. A proclamation for outgoing Denton Mayor Chris Watts was on Tuesday’s agenda as well, but commissioners said it would be moved to next week’s meeting. Watts will remain Denton mayor until the runoff for the position concludes Dec. 8.