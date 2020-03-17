Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
College admissions can seem an ocean away amid a global pandemic, but students' prospects appeared to be in question this week as standardized tests were canceled or postponed.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday granted school districts the ability to opt out of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, known as the STAAR.
Susannah O'Bara, an area superintendent for Denton ISD, said all indications point toward the district not having students take STAAR tests this school year.
While it's a useful tool for measuring student learning, O'Bara said DISD has numerous other ways to accomplish the same task.
"As a district, [the STAAR] is not the best tool we use on a day-to-day basis to measure if our students are learning," she said by phone Tuesday.
She said teachers and administrators work in teams to develop other assessments based upon state guidance, which can be more helpful for students and educators alike.
Additionally, the upcoming ACT offerings have been postponed until June 13, and upcoming dates for the College Board's SAT were canceled outright. The fates of Advanced Placement exams and International Baccalaureate programs were still up in the air Tuesday afternoon.
At first glance, this might appear to adversely affect graduating seniors with their eyes set on higher education, but many of those students presumably have already applied and been accepted to a college.
Juniors and seniors alike had the opportunity to take the SAT earlier this month, so it's even possible many university-minded juniors will be somewhat safe from the COVID-19 cancellations. College applications for current high school juniors will open sometime this summer for many schools.
For the time being, Denton ISD is among the hundreds of school districts across Texas closed during the virus' spread. O'Bara said teachers and administrators were still working Tuesday to develop a plan to continue a semblance of the classroom experience for students.
While the district has worked for years toward the goal of one device for each student, many pupils are still without access to the internet at home. A survey late this past year found roughly 6% of students without internet in the district. Working on the scale of DISD, that translates to approximately 1,850 students.
Reached by phone Tuesday morning, O'Bara said district workers were trying to determine if an all-digital teaching approach would work, if teachers would need to prepare materials to pass out to families, or if a combined approach might be best.
"Exactly what that looks like right now, I can't say," she said. "We're developing those plans every day."
Unlike Dallas ISD, no announcements about calling off the school year had been made by Tuesday afternoon for Denton ISD or neighboring districts. O'Bara said Superintendent Jamie Wilson had been speaking regularly with nearby school districts to find the best way to proceed in Denton County.