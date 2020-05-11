Kennedy Govan doesn’t have a computer of her own. She usually used those on campus.
So, when the University of North Texas canceled in-person classes and closed the buildings, she panicked.
She moved home to Lancaster. The only other computer in the house belonged to her mother, but she used it to work from home all day. She ended up borrowing a laptop from one of her neighbors.
Govan, a junior broadcast media major at UNT, is among thousands of other students around the nation forced to uproot to wait out COVID-19. She said she went home in order for her family to get a housing refund promised to students.
UNT students were on spring break when the university moved to online-only classes in March. The move soon became permanent through the semester’s end. Library hours were adjusted. Kerr Dining Hall became the only cafeteria open to comply with the CDC social distancing guidelines. Intramural sports were canceled.
“When I first found out, I was hurt,” Govan said. “It was a weird feeling knowing I wouldn’t have any face-to-face contact with my classmates anymore or we couldn’t have meetings anymore nor school events.”
She was worried about how she was going to finish her classwork without a computer.
UNT offered students the ability to check out computers and other equipment. Additionally, students were offered the option to stay on campus. Govan said she believes UNT did the right thing when it came to the way it handled the situation.
“I have heard of a lot of universities just kicking their students out with nowhere to go, so I appreciate UNT giving us the option,” Govan said. “Lots of schools didn’t give refunds for housing, so I’m happy they did that. They also have been providing us with tons of financial and academic resources to make it easier on us this semester, so I think they did a great job with that.”
As the spring rolls into summer, many are questioning the future. Govan wishes that things did not have to end the way they did.
“I never thought I’d say, ‘I miss going to classes,’ but I do,” Govan said. “If I would’ve known spring break would’ve been the end of spring semester, I would’ve appreciated those things a little more.”