COVID-19 stripped the highlight from Kaylee Gough’s days.
Before the pandemic spread, Gough had been observing a Little Elm High School theater class as part of her theater education degree at the University of North Texas.
She would walk through the high school’s large glass doors, accustomed to the routine of showing her identification and exchanging pleasantries with the secretary before being buzzed through locked doors.
Her destination was the black box theater, a room with solid black interiors and black curtains draped from the walls. Gough would observe students on stage, as well as their interactions with their teacher, to complete university mandated hours in order to advance to student teaching.
Gough, 21, hasn’t been able to walk through that routine for months. Student observers are considered visitors by Little Elm ISD. Beginning in March, they were declined entry to schools due to health concerns. She was only able to complete 14 of the required 55 observation hours she needed.
Unable to complete a required part of her degree, she wasn’t initially certain she would be able to graduate come May.
Gough and education majors throughout the university waited anxiously to receive information about their futures as educators in this new, socially distanced world. The implications of an academic standstill could cost them both time and money.
UNT has since decreased the amount of observation hours to the state-mandated 30 hours, and students are able to watch videos online to finish out their observation hours.
It has been an adjustment for Gough.
She misses the hands-on feel of in-person observation. Without theater classes to watch, she’s been told to watch any classes available.
She said the videos are not as valuable as in-person student observations.
"I’m observing an elementary school math class and I am teaching middle school or high school theater potentially when I graduate," she said
Gough plans to get a teaching job in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex after graduation. Or she may move to California to continue her work for her Dramakids, an international after-school development program that focuses on teaching kids about public speaking, confidence and teamwork.
For now, her commute only consists of sitting in front of her computer, watching videos of lectures given by teachers about the profession she hopes to find herself in after this pandemic is over.