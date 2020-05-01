Brian Fru’s senior year of high school has been riddled with uncertainty.
He will never get to experience his senior prom. His graduation, which has been postponed until June, has the potential to be pushed back again. Now, the remainder of his senior year will be spent completing assignments from home and watching YouTube to prepare himself for the next chapter of his academic career.
The Saginaw High School senior is certain about one thing: he is one of the University of North Texas’s incoming freshman for fall 2020. He was accepted into numerous other universities in Texas, but UNT has always been his first choice.
He was able to tour UNT in December, but he likely won’t be able to set foot on campus again until he moves in at the start of the fall semester. The pandemic has canceled all tours and affected his ability to find a roommate.
There are always online videos.
"One thing I like the most, watching UNT on YouTube and going onto the campus, it just makes me feel more like this is the school I was supposed to go to," Fru said. "On YouTube, I see the kids and the diversity, and I just think UNT is so chill."
The COVID-19 outbreak has already drastically affected Fru’s freshman experience. His orientation was scheduled for June 11, but UNT has taken protective measures and canceled all scheduled dates for orientation. Normally, freshmen at their orientation get to sleep at the dorms, eat at the stadium, play games and form connections with other incoming freshmen.
In place of that, Fru has joined group chats on Facebook and Snapchat with other incoming freshmen. This doesn’t alleviate all of his worries, though.
"My major concern is not being able to move on campus. I do not want to do online classes," Fru said. "I want be able to sit in class and experience that college class atmosphere, I want to have that first-year experience as a freshman, I want to experience flight week, walk on campus, go hang out at the union, go to the rec center and go to the pub."
Registration is ongoing for fall classes and some in-person classes are scheduled to resume on schedule beginning in late summer. As of now, UNT is allowing students to move into the dorms for the upcoming semester, but that could change if the order is extended.
Fru has wanted to be a student at UNT since he was 15 years old. The diversity of students, the beautiful campus and the distance from home are what solidified his decision to attend. He plans to study biology and be on the pre-med path so he can work in the medical field, like his family.
Currently, the plan is for Fru to live at Bruce Hall in the Living Learning Community with other freshmen biology majors. Even if there are still active cases of COVID-19, Fru plans to move into his dorm — if UNT permits it.
The feeling of being independent of his family is what gives him hope that everything will be fine come the fall semester. COVID-19 might have taken away his prom and high school graduation, but Fru chooses to look forward to being able to attend his dream school.