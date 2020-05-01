Jennifer Chiquito no longer has the busy life as a server and full-time University of North Texas student to juggle.
The closures and precautions taken to stabilize the spread of the coronavirus discovered in 2019 have halted or altered those parts of her life. She wishes she had her busy life back.
"It feels like my worries post-graduation have somehow become one filled by unemployment," Chiquito says. "As well as being contained for an unsure amount of time."
Like many graduating seniors, the virus outbreak has caused her life to freeze. Her internship has been halted. In addition to not having a job to go to after she finishes school, Chiquito is one of thousands of college students who won’t be walking the stage in May as universities across the world have postponed graduation ceremonies until further notice.
For Chiquito, a senior media arts major who is Mexican American, the graduation ceremony was supposed to be a celebration of her hard work for herself and her family.
She has not seen her father in two years. He has been stationed in Japan with the U.S. Navy for the last five years and was planning to attend her graduation ceremony.
"It just felt like it would have been a celebration of my accomplishments and an end of a chapter and the start of a new one," she said. "Now it just feels like an unacknowledged transition."
If graduation ceremonies are held in December, Chiquito has decided against participating because she will have already tried to move forward from her time at the university.
Before the pandemic, her father got promoted and was supposed to be stationed in San Diego, which would put him closer to his family. But the virus changed those plans.
"He was supposed to move April 12 and already moved his wife and girls over to a new home the month prior," Chiquito said. "Now he can’t leave and this week we found out he tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation in the barracks."
Additionally, she anticipates her career search will be difficult because she expects a majority of graduates will be applying for anything they can get. It has become an employer market rather than one of employees, she said.
"In the creative field, I have no idea what to expect," Chiquito said. "Finding a stable job would be hard to start off."