Eddie Elizondo is among the fraction of students still living or working on the University of North Texas campus.
Thursday marked one month since the first day of classes at UNT and Texas Woman's University were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
Many university students living on campus packed up their dorm rooms and moved home within the past several weeks, leaving roughly 700 behind.
Classes have since migrated online for the overwhelming majority of university students.
Elizondo started his job as a front desk worker at UNT's Victory Hall dormitory during his freshman year. Roughly a year later, the sophomore accounting major is an essential worker among the skeleton crew keeping the campus running.
His job consists of handing out keys to residents, answering the phone, telling people bus schedules and other miscellaneous tasks that help keep the building and its residents functioning.
With barely over a quarter of residents left in the building, Elizondo finds himself with more downtime during his shifts. He uses the time to study when he can.
Elizondo first had eyes for UNT when he was mulling over a career in music. Much like his dad before him, Elizondo was a percussionist for many years. He first started playing in elementary school and stuck with it through high school.
Sticking mostly to the drum set, he was most interested in playing with jazz ensembles or with his friends. UNT's notorious College of Music and jazz program seemed an obvious choice.
As his plans shifted from performance music, replaced instead by accounting, he soon found his university of choice also had a good business school.
"You know what, I think it's meant to be that I really go here," he remembered thinking.
Unlike most years before the global pandemic began to spread across the country, university underclassmen might have more clarity about their career prospects than graduating seniors.
With years before his scheduled graduation, Elizondo is looking ahead to a few years spent with an accounting firm before hopefully finding his way into a gig with the FBI as a forensic accountant.
He said he'd been following the coronavirus discovered in 2019 before it ever made its way to Denton County. A San Antonio native, Elizondo had a closer connection to the virus than many other Texans.
Many of the initial virus patients in the state were isolated in the central Texas city.
He remembered first noticing the impact COVID-19 might have when home over spring break. The universities some of his friends attended announced the limited cancellation of classes.
"Surely enough, a few days later, UNT had extended [spring break]," Elizondo said.
When UNT began to move more classes online and shut down campus, it seemed to Elizondo to be an overreaction.
"I was really blown away," he said by phone. "I thought that was crazy."
Changes to syllabi, process and procedures came crashing in. He saw the transition to online classes as hectic. A month removed, he felt things have settled into a temporary normalcy: "For the most part, I think a lot of classes have transitioned well."
What he misses most from in-person classes is the sharing of personal experiences from professors, the oftentimes unscripted asides that round out lectures.
As for the calls for universities to reduce tuition and/or provide refunds, Elizondo said he wasn't feeling ripped off.
"I mean, I understand where [those calls are] coming from," he said.
At the time, he was working to get a refund for his unused meal plan. Beyond that, he felt largely indifferent about potential reimbursements.
"I don't feel personally that just because of all this going on there should be some extra refund from the university," he said.