Emily Sandoval, a senior at Denton's Guyer High School, won’t get to wear her dazzling prom dress.
That long-standing tradition has fallen by the wayside as Gov. Greg Abbott ordered campuses to remain closed for the semester.
The nostalgic sounds of pencil on paper and scents of aged books are now replaced by keys clacking on computers as students work from their homes.
Seeing the faces of teachers and students is now restricted to a computer screen as lectures are taught online. Distant hopes of attending senior celebrations have faded for students in their final year in high school.
“I was really looking forward to prom,” Sandoval said. “Now I will never have the experience.”
Many seniors are already under stress about college admissions and their academic futures. Sandoval is still not sure where she will be attending college in the fall.
“I was planning on retaking the SAT, but that’s been canceled, so my chances of getting into [Southern Methodist University] aren’t as high as I anticipated,” she said.
With rumors of the virus making a comeback in the fall, students are stressed and anxious about the uncertainty of what it will be like to start or continue their university careers. Many universities are hoping to hold in-person classes in the fall, but that could change.
In an announcement, SMU President R. Gerald Turner wrote that the campus would open for in-person classes for the fall semester.
Sandoval wonders if going to a community college would be a better option financially if universities are resuming online teaching methods in the fall.
In the meantime, she spends her days at home completing online assignments. The spring’s sunny days begin to run together. Most of Sandoval's social contact with others, apart from family, comes through a phone screen.
“I was sad mainly because I couldn’t say goodbye to my friends,” she said.
Sandoval, like many others, optimistically waits for the moment when the pandemic subsides and the normalcies of life can continue.