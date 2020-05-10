Doctor’s couldn’t initially tell Daryl Reed whether she had COVID-19, so the asthmatic University of North Texas junior just had to wait and play it safe.
She was eventually diagnosed with bronchitis after both pneumonia and SARS were ruled out.
Reed went to California to visit her family over spring break. She had a general understanding of what was happening with the novel coronavirus, but it didn’t bother her. It was a pleasant time. They went to Disneyland, and, despite her sister being sick the entire time, nothing was out of the ordinary.
The Friday Reed landed in Texas, nothing seemed too unusual. UNT had extended its spring break an extra week, which wasn’t too worrying to her.
That Saturday, her mom asked if she wanted to go to the store with her. Reed said no, she had a bad headache and was feeling miserable.
Reed, who was eventually diagnosed with bronchitis and not COVID-19, plans to stay in Weatherford with her mother until she graduates. She’s glad to have a support system to rally around in her mom and family.
“You just gotta keep moving forward,” she said.
Any time she gets a bad cough she chalks it up to allergies. It was the start of spring in Texas, after all, but the coughing had gotten worse — unproductive, dry coughing. Something was wrong, and a trip to the hospital was needed.
Waiting in the emergency room lobby, Reed tried her hardest not to talk or breathe too much, otherwise she’d have another coughing fit. The doctors didn’t want to assume it was COVID-19, so they tested for SARS, pneumonia and took some X-rays, just to be safe. The nurse said she’d have her results in the next 20 minutes.
She was isolated alone for over an hour.
Stuck in a hospital waiting for her test results, Reed was also worried about work. She was supposed to work an early shift the next day. A million thoughts ran through her head. Would she have to stay home and miss work? What if she were to call in and disappoint her boss?
When the nurses finally came back, they told her she had tested negative for SARS and pneumonia but were unsure if she had COVID-19. They recommended that she quarantine at the house for 14 days. They gave her a prescription for an inhaler.
Having to quarantine at home for 14 days with mom wouldn’t be too bad, Reed thought, but she was still concerned about not being able to go to work.
It didn’t matter anyway. A couple days after her trip to the hospital, work called. The coffee shop she worked at would be closing down indefinitely, and she was laid off. Now she can’t afford rent.
Reed, 21, is a political science major planning to graduate in December. Like her peers, she’s currently working through her classes online. She waited just one day after the university officially announced in-person classes were canceled through the end of the semester.
Her mother drove from Weatherford to help her finish packing for the move home. While she didn’t love the apartment, Reed had grown to like the life she’d built in Denton.
It was bittersweet to say goodbye. She had spent her days working, going out with her friends, or marching with the UNT Drumline.
That was before COVID-19 upended her routine.
“I think other people have it worse than me,” she said. “I’m very optimistic that I’m making the best out of the situation — stay above the adversity — and I try to just focus on my schoolwork, and just finish this semester.”
As she drove down Interstate 35W toward home, she knew she’d never live in Denton again. Her home away from home, where she had spent the last three years of college, disappeared in the distance.