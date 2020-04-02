State employment officials are starting to unpack what two big, new acts of Congress mean for employees and employers, particularly Texas' small businesses, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act went into effect this week. Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission, Small Business Administration and Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas hosted a webinar Thursday morning to explain what officials know about the programs so far and where people can apply for help.
The workforce commission is beefing up its staffing, with more help coming soon from staff in offices around the state, as thousands of workers seek help, officials said.
High demand
Closed businesses and furloughed workers triggered unprecedented demand on the state’s unemployment insurance program, which handled 1.7 million calls in the past two weeks, Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson said.
The commission has expanded its hours and added more staff to help with calls. But most newly unemployed can file online at twc.texas.gov. Traditional unemployment benefits can run for 26 weeks.
The agency expects additional demand as it administers more federal unemployment benefits through the CARES Act that will cover many contract laborers and the self-employed, as well as boost the weekly benefit to many workers through June 30.
David Setzer, of Workforce Solutions, said the regional office has reassigned both its regional and state employees to ease the workload coming with new unemployment claims. A pilot project cross-trained five employees for the job and worked so well that 50 employees in all will help. Setzer said he expects other regional offices around Texas will be assisting with new unemployment claims soon.
Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County welcomed the move, saying it means the newly unemployed can get in the pipeline, and thus get money in their hands, faster.
“We’re hearing clients say it’s taking up to three days to apply for benefits,” Henderson said.
Benefits timing
Workplaces that shuttered before Families First went into effect this week may not be fully liable for all the paid leave the new federal law guarantees, state officials said.
The U.S. Department of Labor has issued some guidance for the new law, including which provisions apply to all businesses and which apply to businesses with more than 50 employees.
Workers who were sick with COVID-19 or quarantined because of the novel coronavirus should contact their human resources office about paid sick leave and expanded paid medical and family leave that may be owed under the new law.
Because the latest guidance was issued just Wednesday, state officials are still reviewing the documents to see how they apply. However, any benefits paid under Family First likely won't affect unemployment insurance claims, said Elsa Ramos, at the Texas Workforce Commission.
Alternatives to layoffs
The national, state and local economy has a better chance of remaining resilient if businesses don’t have to furlough or lay people off. Two new federal programs and one long-running state program can help with that.
(In the state’s unemployment insurance program, there is no difference between a furlough and a layoff. Any employee not working for pay should make an unemployment claim.)
Since the state’s disaster declaration was accepted, the Small Business Administration can make Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses. Spokeswoman Bridget Moon said the agency has simplified the process to speed up disbursement of low-interest loans with long-term repayment plans (up to 30 years) to keep them affordable.
To apply, visit sba.gov/disaster.
In addition, the CARES Act authorized the Payroll Protection Program, a small-business loan that can be forgiven if the company meets requirements. Businesses need to work with their bank or lender to participate in the program, since it will be administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Applications will be accepted starting Friday.
The state’s Shared Work program can also serve as an alternative to layoffs. This voluntary program allows companies experiencing a slowdown to reduce employee hours, keep them at work part time and allow those employees to collect enough unemployment insurance to replace nearly all their full-time pay.
Higher premiums down the road
Texas unemployment, as in other states, is run as an insurance program. Eventually that means the program will have to re-calculate its premiums.
Officials said Thursday they did not expect the state to “charge back” premiums to companies that laid off workers because of the pandemic.
Instead, the base premium for all Texas employers would likely increase at some point to fund the program.
However, both state and federal programs can bolster economic resilience among Texas businesses as people remain at home in order to stay safe and healthy.
“We want to the same for your business,” Demerson said. “Healthy business is going to be vital to our recovery.”