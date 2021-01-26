Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening metric for bars and nightclubs — the percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients — has improved over the past two weeks for both Denton County and its designated region, though both are still far above the state’s threshold.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson addressed the improvement, along with other COVID-19 transmission and vaccine developments, at Tuesday’s county Commissioners Court meeting.
Abbott allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen in October, eventually settling on the current metric to determine which regions would be eligible. If any trauma service area exceeds 15% for seven days, it will no longer be eligible, which happened for the county’s region in early December.
Across Trauma Service Area E — which includes Tarrant, Dallas and Denton counties, among others — bars and nightclubs not operating as restaurants have been closed for nearly two months, while businesses like restaurants and retailers have had their capacity reduced from 75% to 50%. After the region passed the 15% threshold, it continued to climb, with its seven-day average exceeding 25% by mid-January.
At Tuesday’s meeting, however, Richardson highlighted that the metric has improved over the past two weeks. Friday, the region’s seven-day average came in at under 23% for the first time since the beginning of January, and the county itself reported Monday that 21% of its inpatient hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients.
The state applies the closures to regions as a whole rather than to individual counties, though both are still well-above Abbott’s 15% threshold. Despite that, Richardson said the improvement bodes well for hospitalizations, though he did not offer any insight into why the percentage may be improving.
“We’ve talked about hospital inpatient capacity and hospital infrastructure as a key component of maintaining our response as a community,” Richardson said. “We are not where we want to be, but the good news is it’s getting better.”
Hospital ICU occupancy, however, has remained above 90% in past weeks in spite of those improvements. Tuesday, the county reported only three of 84 staffed adult ICU beds were available.
Richardson also addressed DCPH’s most recent COVID-19 vaccine allocation: a 9,950 shipment including 8,000 Moderna doses and 1,950 Pfizer doses. Including this week’s doses, he said the department has now received a total of 21,650 vaccines, though its online waitlist exceeds 130,000 people.
“We’re giving them as fast as we can get them,” Richardson said. “We’re in constant communication with the state and our partners about receiving these.”
DCPH will administer the nearly 10,000 vaccines this week at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton. Richardson did not specify how many drive-thru clinics will be held for the week and how many vaccines each will administer, or how the department will approach having vaccines from two different producers.
Via social media, the department revealed it will be hosting clinics Wednesday and Friday and that only the Moderna vaccine will be offered Wednesday. It also revealed that as of Tuesday morning, it had worked through spot 15,910 on its waitlist. A department spokesperson could not be reached by Tuesday afternoon for more details on the week’s clinics and DCPH’s vaccination plans moving forward.
As has been the case, DCPH will not allow drive-up appointments at its C.H. Collins immunization clinics; only residents who have registered through its online vaccination portal and have been notified of their appointment date and time will be administered a vaccine.