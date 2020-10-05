Eighty-three more locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon, according to county health officials.
That announcement brought the countywide infection total to 12,508, of whom 1,542 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday.
Fourteen of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 14 live in unincorporated Denton County and 13 live in Denton.
Argyle ISD on Friday reported one staffer tested positive for the virus. That resulted in an undisclosed class at Hilltop Elementary School going into quarantine for two weeks.
As of Monday, Denton County Public Health had not reported an additional death caused by COVID-19 since the 109th was confirmed on Sept. 22. That puts the county in its third-longest stretch without an additional death confirmed by local officials.
Despite that, the Texas Department of State Health Services has continued to report additional deaths. It had confirmed 157 such deaths in Denton County by Monday afternoon. Last Thursday, the state reported 153 deaths. The state department uses a more lenient process to confirm COVID-19 deaths.