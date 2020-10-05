AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y.

 Associated Press

Eighty-three more locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon, according to county health officials. 

That announcement brought the countywide infection total to 12,508, of whom 1,542 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Monday. 

Fourteen of the newly infected locals live in Lewisville, 14 live in unincorporated Denton County and 13 live in Denton. 

Argyle ISD on Friday reported one staffer tested positive for the virus. That resulted in an undisclosed class at Hilltop Elementary School going into quarantine for two weeks. 

As of Monday, Denton County Public Health had not reported an additional death caused by COVID-19 since the 109th was confirmed on Sept. 22. That puts the county in its third-longest stretch without an additional death confirmed by local officials. 

Despite that, the Texas Department of State Health Services has continued to report additional deaths. It had confirmed 157 such deaths in Denton County by Monday afternoon. Last Thursday, the state reported 153 deaths. The state department uses a more lenient process to confirm COVID-19 deaths. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 5

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 12508 83 109
Argyle 55 1
Aubrey 79 2 1
Bartonville 34 0
Carrollton 1347 8 16
Celina 18 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 807 9 4
Copper Canyon 18 0
Corinth 274 0 2
Cross Roads 12 0
Dallas 309 2 6
Denton 2390 13 34
DSSLC 123 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 34 0
Flower Mound 727 4 1
Fort Worth 178 0
Frisco 527 4 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 15 1
Hickory Creek 60 0
Highland Village 155 0 3
Justin 47 1
Krugerville 11 0 1
Krum 69 0
Lake Dallas 147 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1955 14 17
Little Elm 657 1 5
Northlake 51 1 1
Oak Point 50 1
Pilot Point 116 1 1
Plano 36 0
Ponder 17 0
Prosper 35 0 1
Providence Village 75 1
Roanoke 121 2 1
Sanger 141 1
Shady Shores 34 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 137 2
Unincorporated 1624 14 8

