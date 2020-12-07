Another two weeks of data from the state show Denton County’s schools, much like its municipalities, are trending in the wrong direction in regard to the pandemic.
The Texas Department of State Health Services released the updated information over the weekend.
It includes status reports from schools and school districts across the state up until Nov. 29. Data is typically released the following Thursday or Friday after the reporting deadline, but the Thanksgiving break interrupted the normal schedule.
The newest releases include, for the first time since the first similar report in late September, information from individual campuses in addition to the districtwide summary.
A Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of the data focused on 11 local school districts: Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
Ponder ISD had much of its data suppressed. There are several reasons the state could have opted to do that.
Because previous reports showed at least seven students had tested positive for the virus, only two options remain to explain why the districtwide data was suppressed: Either the district has at least a 90% positivity rate, or the district is within a three-week window beginning from the first reported virus cases.
The second option seems much more likely when looking at previous data for Ponder ISD.
Numerous campuses across the county had their data suppressed. That data can be suppressed by the state if fewer than five students had tested positive at a campus, which seems to be the most likely explanation for most schools.
Below is a summary of the analysis conducted by the Record-Chronicle:
Denton County’s numbers lag behind the state
There was a nearly 700-person discrepancy between the data released by the state and the data released by Denton County Public Health by Sunday evening.
By Sunday evening, the state had confirmed infections among 1,615 students and 501 staffers from the 11 districts analyzed. DCPH, on the other hand, had only 1,071 students and 348 staffers included in its public-facing portal by Monday evening.
County health officials began operating a voluntary, public-facing portal months ago for school districts to report absentee rates and various other bits of data.
Districts are required to report test-confirmed virus cases to DCPH, but they are not required to submit additional information to be used in the public portal. In fact, the portal frequently has less than a 20% participation rate day-to-day.
Districts don’t know where most students are infected
Roughly 76.6% of all confirmed student infections in Denton County schools are from an unknown source, according to state data.
That’s up from a rate of 74.3% just two weeks ago.
The 11 districts reported only 17 of the 495 exposures occurred on campus.
Local districts have maintained throughout the pandemic that students are overwhelmingly being infected outside of school activities, but the data they report to the state indicate they can’t conclusively say that.
The hardest-hit campuses
All of the top five local campuses ranked by the number of confirmed virus cases are in Lewisville ISD.
They are, in order, Hebron High School with 126 infected students, Marcus High School with 69, Flower Mound High School with 65, Lewisville High School with 59 and The Colony High School with 55.
Lewisville ISD is by far the largest district in Denton County based on student enrollment.
Only Hebron High again made the top five when campuses were ranked by the rate of student infections compared to campus enrollment.
Krum High School topped that list with 5.8% of all students enrolled having tested positive for the virus by Sunday night.
It was followed by Sanger High School with 4.8%, Lewisville ISD’s Griffin Middle School with 4.4%, Pilot Point High School with 4.1% and Hebron High with 3.5%.
The Record-Chronicle analysis figured those rates using a campus’s total enrollment instead of its in-person learning enrollment, so those percentages are likely higher when considering only students who attend school in person.
Additionally, only students and staffers who participate in at least one on-campus activity and subsequently test positive for the virus are included in the state data.